Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact
The MRT Pink Line in Bangkok resumed services between Government Complex Station (PK01) and Talad Minburi Station (PK29) following temporary repairs.

Trains will not stop at Minburi Station (PK30) due to ongoing repairs needed after an inspection revealed damage to the joint cover of the running beam. Operational hours are from 6am to midnight, with trains running every 10 minutes.

The decision to resume partial service comes after the Ministry of Transport, Department of Rail Transport, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), and Northern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (BTS Group) assessed the situation following the earthquake in Myanmar that affected Bangkok. Safety measures are being enforced to ensure the safe operation of the MRT system.

Despite the partial closure, the Park and Ride facility in Minburi remains open for both cars and motorcycles. To assist commuters, MRTA has arranged for three free public buses to shuttle passengers between Minburi Park and Ride, Minburi Station (PK30), and Talad Minburi Station (PK29). These buses will operate from 6am to 10pm, departing every 15 minutes, until further notice.

The MRTA has apologised for any inconvenience caused and assures the public that it is working closely with the concessionaire to expedite repairs.

For updates on MRT Pink Line services, commuters can contact the MRT Pink Line Call Centre at 0 2617 6111, follow the LINE Official account @pinkyellowline, visit their Facebook page MRTPinkLine, or check the status on the mobile application The SKYTRAINs, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Industry Minister Ekanat Prompan inspected the site of the Office of the Auditor General building collapse, which resulted from the January 28 earthquake. Around 50 people remain trapped beneath the rubble.

A committee has been formed to determine the cause of the collapse, with a seven-day deadline to present its findings. Meanwhile, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute is assessing structural components to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

