Connect with us

Bangkok

Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Immigration.go.th

Two Chinese nationals and an Indian couple have been detained by Thai Immigration police in two separate arrests at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Residents reports that the Chinese nationals were attempting to check in for a Cathay Pacific flight from Bangkok to Canada using fake Canadian visas.

When airline staff got suspicious over the visas’ appearance and contacted Immigration police, the passengers fled, leaving their passports with the staff.

Police managed to track them down to where they were staying in Bangkok and both have been arrested. They admitted using fake visas, saying they bought them through the Chinese app WeChat for approximately 10,000 baht. Their intention was to enter Canada to work illegally.

The Indian couple was arrested while trying to return to India from Thailand.

When their passports were scanned by Immigration’s bio-metrics system, no record could be found of them entering the country. Both passports contained stamps from the Sungai Kolok Immigration checkpoint (on the Malaysian border in Narathiwat Province) which turned out to be fake.

When confronted, the coupled admitted they’d been working illegally in Malaysia for two years when they received news that their child in India was sick.

Their Malaysian employer arranged for them to return home by first entering Thailand illegally by car. The couple say their boss managed to procure fake Malaysian and Thai stamps for their passports.

All four are now being held at the Suvarnabhumi police station as their charges are processed.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Transport Ministry succumbs to increase in luggage charges for airport taxis

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Transport Ministry succumbs to increase in luggage charges for airport taxis | The Thaiger

Items of luggage that measure 26 inches (66 centimetres) or more in length will now incur a taxi ‘handling fee’ of an additional 20 baht in an agreement reached between airport taxi drivers and the Transport Ministry.

It’s understood the Ministry approved the increase after caving in to a protest by taxi drivers on Thursday. Over 100 members of the Thai Public Taxi Association and the Task Force for Organising Service Vehicles at Suvarnabhumi Airport created a blockade at the entrance to the Transport Ministry in protest at the government’s refusal to acknowledge their requests for an increase in fares and other charges.

Following successful talks with Ministry representatives, the blockade was cleared just after 3.30pm.

In a statement, the president of the Thai Public Taxi Association, Pallop Chayinthu, says that under the agreement, drivers will accept two pieces of luggage for free and only additional items measuring more than 26 inches will incur the 20 baht surcharge.

“The Transport Ministry has agreed to the hike in the luggage handling fee to 20 baht per piece of luggage 26 inches in length or larger, though the first two pieces would be handled for free. In line with our request to increase the airport surcharge rates from 50 baht to 70 baht for normal-size taxis, and from 70 baht to 90 baht for larger taxis, the Ministry asked us to postpone the hike until the economy improves, fearing that it would create a burden for clients, and we are happy to comply.

“Our last request is to extend the mandatory service life of a taxi from 9 years to 12 years to let owners of older taxis continue using their vehicles. The Department of Land Transport told us that they had already submitted an appeal to the Council of State and are awaiting a response. However, Minister Saksayam Chidchob promised that we should hear the result by November 29.”

The concession to the well-organised taxi associations is the first of several showdowns coming up, mainly over the legalisation of ride-sharing apps (like Grab Car), which are currently under consideration by Cabinet.

The Transport Minister is said to be supportive of legalising the ride-sharing apps to increase competition in public transport.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

ASEAN

Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court | The Thaiger

Three suspects are now in custody after being arraigned in the Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday. They had 11 charges read relating to the explosions around Bangkok in early August when the city was hosting an ASEAN Summit.

The three men – 27 year old Widan Maha, 22 year old Lu-ai Sae-ngae, and 27 year old Muhammad Ilham Sa-i – were indicted by prosecutors three days ago. All three are residents of Narathiwat in southern Thailand.

They face a total of eleven charges, including collusion in terrorism, organised crime, illegal assembly, attempted murder, illegal possession of explosives, carrying explosives plus related offences.

They were taken from Bangkok Remand Prison and arraigned in the Criminal Court on Thursday. They continue to deny all charges. The three were remanded in custody. Their next appearance in court will be on December 16.

The general thrust of the police prosecution case is that the attackers carried out the attacks in retribution for deaths of insurgents in the seep south, and that the bombings were politically motivated. They say the timing of the attacks co-incided with an ASEAN meeting in Bangkok for foreign ministers to embarrass the government.

The deputy director-general of the Department of Criminal Litigation says police investigators had submitted their case report on the bombings to prosecutors last August.

Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong had decided to indict three suspects on all counts recommended by police.

The three defendants, along with another 18 other accomplices, are accused of planning and carrying out bombings at various locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi at the start of August this year. Read The Thaiger report at the time HERE.

They are accused of planting two bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road on the evening of August 1, but the bombs were discovered and safely defused, according to the police report.

They’re also accused of a bomb blast at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence in Nonthaburi, and planted four bombs at the government complex in Chaeng Wattana.

They’ve also been charged with similar attacks in Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Thung Song Hong and Chaeng Watthana districts of Bangkok, and Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi between August 2 – 10.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tribune News

Food delivery apps Get and Grab are locked locked in delivery war. But instead of flak jackets and guns, they’re wearing branded vests and carrying hot pizza on motorbikes.

The two startups are both claiming strong growth with deliveries, especially around Bangkok. But all this might change after ride-hailing services may receive full government approval with plans to legalise the service early in 2020.

Both claim to be taking advantage of the “lazy economy”. The growing popularity of the food delivery services is also seeing changes in the restaurant industry where special kitchens are now being opened servicing the ‘online’ app market only.

The delivery services are starting to impact traditional restaurants where people are enjoying the convenience of eating at home and not having to battle with the traffic, especially around Bangkok.

Tarin Thaniyavarn, the head of Grab Thailand says that this is an exciting year for Grab in Thailand.

“In the past 10 months we achieved over 120 million bookings across all services.”

“It is the largest, fastest and Number one food delivery platform in Thailand.”

GrabFood claims to have registered 4 million transactions or bookings in the first four months of 2019, compared with 3 million throughout last year.

Kantar, a market research unit, says that, in the third quarter of this year, 54% of 599 consumers surveyed said GrabFood is often used for their food delivery.

Meanwhile, Get Thailand, the Thai arm of Indonesia’s ‘Go-Jek’ ride-hailing app, says they’ve added 10 million trips in Bangkok for all services since launching in February.

Wongtippa Wisetkasem, Get’s director of platform operation, says the major contributor of the growth is Get Food service as it uses artificial intelligence to provide menus that suit each customer.

Get’s major group of customers are 23-39 year olds.

“In a month, GET has over 300,000 orders of bubble milk tea which indicates the continual rise of the bubble milk tea era.”

Both say the food delivery services are just a part of their apps. Both also provide rides and delivery of just about anything. The two companies are in competition with the traditional ‘win’ motorbike services that have rules the roads (and sidewalks) of Thailand for decades.

Grab says they provide ride-hailing service in 20 cities of 18 provinces and aims to expand more in second-tier cities that focus on tourism.

Both admit that they have not made profits as yet but are hoping that their business models will show a profit next year.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Grab v Get - Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 month ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1

Trending