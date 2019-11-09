Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far | The Thaiger

Economy
Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far
The Thai government’s campaign to stimulate domestic tourism – the Chim Shop Chai campaign – has generated over 10 billion baht so far.
The Nation reports that transactions carried out through the g-Wallet app have generated 225 million baht in the Yala province alone. The southern province now ranks 10th highest for spending during the campaign.
Users had to register they participation in the campaign online to receive an e-wallet of discounts and cash rebates when they travelled outside their province.
A government minister says the campaign has generated sales growth of at least 30% for businesses and up to 100% in some areas. He adds that the campaign has been proven boost for some smaller enterprises, putting more cash into circulation and stimulating the local economies.
13 million people signed up to participate in the scheme so far, with the campaign also helping to get more Thai people using cashless payment systems to prepare the country for the digital economy as a whole.
It also encourages families to travel and holiday within Thailand, spreading more wealth to local businesses. The campaign’s impact is expected to become more pronounced towards the end of the year, during the peak tourism period.
The Deputy Director General of the Comptroller General’s Department, Wirawan Payanoi, says users should continue to top up their g-Wallet balance after using the app for purchases in order to receive the 15% cashback promised by the government as a reward for spending 30,000 baht, or 20% cashback for spending over 30,000 – 50,000 baht. Cashback amounts are limited to 4,500 baht and 4,00 baht per person respectively and are only available until December 31.
Wirawan adds that organisations such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank are expected to introduce additional tourism stimulus campaigns for the remainder of 2019.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Thai baht dips after rate cut
The baht continued losses yesterday after the Thai central bank cut interest rates. Other Asian currencies dipped as markets assess the latest details of the US-China tariff talks.
The Bank of Thailand cut rates for the second time this year, with the benchmark one day repurchase rate now at a record low, as the bank tries to manage inflation and rein in the strong baht.
The bank is also relaxing foreign exchange rules, allowing exporters to keep more profits abroad.
Read more about that HERE.
The baht fell up to 0.63% after the announcement, its lowest level against the US dollar in weeks. The baht has emerged as Asia’s strongest and most stable currency this year.
Dutch megabank ING spokesperson said said that… “Asia’s most hawkish central bank finally conceded that the economy needed lower interest rates to stimulate domestic spending and rein in the rapid pace of appreciation that’s been dampening prospects of any near-term recovery.”
ING says the baht is likely to stretch its bull run at least until the year’s end.
A strong baht has hurt Thai exports and dented the rise and rise of Thai tourism, two crucial contributors to the economy.
“With one more policy meeting to go before the year end, and given the BoT’s reluctance to ease earlier this year, we expect no more rate cuts this year,” ING speculated.
In other economic news, China is insisting the US remove tariffs imposed in September as a part of the “phase one” trade deal, expected to be signed this month at an undisclosed location.
The Philippine peso fell .32% after data showed the nation’s trade deficit widened in September.
Markets however, expect a rebound in its third quarter GDP growth, according to a Reuters poll.
The Indonesian rupiah dipped .32%, to hold slightly below 14,000 rupiah to the dollar.
Against this trend, the Chinese yuan climbed about .14% after the People’s Bank of China set its midpoint at a three-month high. The yuan was also trading below its crucial level of 7 yuan to the dollar, showing strong gains in the perceived progress of US-Sino trade negotiations.
SOURCE: Reuters | Thai Visa
Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate
The Bank of Thailand will now allow Thai residents to send money overseas to invest directly and the domestic trading in gold in foreign currencies.
The Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob says the move should help slow the baht’s worryingly rapid appreciation. The new measures will come into effect tomorrow.
Exporters will be allowed to invest their earnings abroad, up to US$200,000 per invoice, up from the current $50,000. The Governor say this figure will rise to $1 million within three months.
“This is so exporters can manage their exchange risk better, since they’ll be able to bring their money back when exchange rate is more favourable for them, or they could use their foreign currency for their businesses abroad,” he told a media conference yesterday.
Retail investors are allowed to invest up to $200,000 per annum directly in foreign financial assets. Currently they must go through brokerage firms or mutual funds, and even then, only wealthy individuals with 50 million baht or more in savings.
“Those who plan to invest overseas should understand the risks. If not, they are advised to invest via brokerage firms.”
The central bank will also increase the amount of money fund managers can invest in foreign financial assets, from $100 billion a year to $150 billion though it must be under the supervision of the Securities and Exchanges Commission.
More information about this policy HERE.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted yesterday to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. It is the second rate cut this year.
Yesterday’s vote saw five members vote for the cut and two to maintain the existing rate.
The International Monetary Fund had earlier said Thailand had the policy in place to cut its interest rate and the fiscal power to spend more on infrastructure even amid the global economic slowdown being worsened by the US-China trade war.
The BOT reported that merchandise exports contracted more than expected and were projected to recover more slowly due to the slowdown of global trade volume affected by international trade tensions.
Tourism was also growing at a lower-than-expected rate.
SOURCE: The Nation
15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc
Whilst the US is consumed with polarised internal politics and building walls, and the UK economy withers under nearly four years of paralysing Brexit farrago, leaders from 15 Asia Pacific countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are poised to sign onto the world most powerful trade bloc – RCEP.
Yesterday, despite some concerns from the Indian delegation, the group declared that they had reached agreement on all 20 chapters of the trade “megadeal” and expressed their willingness to sign it in 2020.
Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it is a massive and transformative regional trade deal uniting 10 members of ASEAN plus the six countries the SE Asian bloc already has free trade agreements with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.
The RCEP negotiations were launched in May 2013 and were expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The declaration was made – without India – during yesterday’s RCEP summit in Bangkok. All participating countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the remaining issues so that India too can participate in the RCEP by the time the deals is signed off early next year.
The statement was prepared after after a furious day of negotiations where India expressed its issues about the possibility of Chinese goods flooding the shelves of Indian businesses.
“Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region.”
“We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers.”
The RCEP, according to the statement, will “significantly boost the region’s future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region.”
The 15 leaders reiterated the importance of the multilateral trading system, the RCEP, in the face of threats including protectionism.
The Indian delegation didn’t release a separate statement following the day’s negotiations.
