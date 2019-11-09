More rain for the south, cooler in the north | The Thaiger

Thailand
More rain for the south, cooler in the north
PHOTO: TripSavvy
The Thailand Meteorological Department says the north of the country is experiencing fog and scattered showers as a result of a high pressure system over the region. Temperatures are expected to drop by 1 – 3 degrees Celsius, leading to cooler mornings, especially in mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, the south of the country can expect more rain, with heavy downpours in some parts.
Tropical storm Nakri, which has now been upgraded to a category 4 storm, is still making its way over the South China Sea, heading in a south-westerly direction. Coastal areas of central Vietnam can expect heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow and Monday, November 10 and 11.
The TMD says the storm is not expected to affect Thailand but that travellers to Vietnam should keep up to date with the latest forecasts.
Northern region: Cool weather in the morning with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area, temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-14 degrees on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, lows 20-22 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 12-14 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy; lows of 22-24 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (Gulf coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 60 per cent of the area; lows of 23-24 degrees, high 32-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Southern region (Andaman coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 60 per cent of the area; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 31-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area, temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps
PHOTO: Immigration.go.th
Two Chinese nationals and an Indian couple have been detained by Thai Immigration police in two separate arrests at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Residents reports that the Chinese nationals were attempting to check in for a Cathay Pacific flight from Bangkok to Canada using fake Canadian visas.
When airline staff got suspicious over the visas’ appearance and contacted Immigration police, the passengers fled, leaving their passports with the staff.
Police managed to track them down to where they were staying in Bangkok and both have been arrested. They admitted using fake visas, saying they bought them through the Chinese app WeChat for approximately 10,000 baht. Their intention was to enter Canada to work illegally.
The Indian couple was arrested while trying to return to India from Thailand.
When their passports were scanned by Immigration’s bio-metrics system, no record could be found of them entering the country. Both passports contained stamps from the Sungai Kolok Immigration checkpoint (on the Malaysian border in Narathiwat Province) which turned out to be fake.
When confronted, the coupled admitted they’d been working illegally in Malaysia for two years when they received news that their child in India was sick.
Their Malaysian employer arranged for them to return home by first entering Thailand illegally by car. The couple say their boss managed to procure fake Malaysian and Thai stamps for their passports.
All four are now being held at the Suvarnabhumi police station as their charges are processed.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Economy
Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far
PHOTO: Fodors Travel Guide
The Thai government’s campaign to stimulate domestic tourism – the Chim Shop Chai campaign – has generated over 10 billion baht so far.
The Nation reports that transactions carried out through the g-Wallet app have generated 225 million baht in the Yala province alone. The southern province now ranks 10th highest for spending during the campaign.
Users had to register they participation in the campaign online to receive an e-wallet of discounts and cash rebates when they travelled outside their province.
A government minister says the campaign has generated sales growth of at least 30% for businesses and up to 100% in some areas. He adds that the campaign has been proven boost for some smaller enterprises, putting more cash into circulation and stimulating the local economies.
13 million people signed up to participate in the scheme so far, with the campaign also helping to get more Thai people using cashless payment systems to prepare the country for the digital economy as a whole.
It also encourages families to travel and holiday within Thailand, spreading more wealth to local businesses. The campaign’s impact is expected to become more pronounced towards the end of the year, during the peak tourism period.
The Deputy Director General of the Comptroller General’s Department, Wirawan Payanoi, says users should continue to top up their g-Wallet balance after using the app for purchases in order to receive the 15% cashback promised by the government as a reward for spending 30,000 baht, or 20% cashback for spending over 30,000 – 50,000 baht. Cashback amounts are limited to 4,500 baht and 4,00 baht per person respectively and are only available until December 31.
Wirawan adds that organisations such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank are expected to introduce additional tourism stimulus campaigns for the remainder of 2019.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Insurgency
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch, Associated Press
The government has confirmed that a partial curfew will be put in place for Thailand’s Deep South for one year from December 1. The announcement follows Tuesday night’s deadly attack by insurgents on a checkpoint in Yala when 15 people were killed.
The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
Thai PBS World reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has used Section 18 of the Internal Security Act to introduce the curfew after the Yala attack, the worst the region has seen in several years.
The areas affected by the curfew are districts in Pattani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, with more information expected from the Army. Those living in the affected districts will be unable to leave their homes during the hours of the curfew, with the use of some electronic equipment restricted.
A military spokesperson says they believe they have now identified up to twenty people involved in the attack in Yala and urges those sheltering them to hand them over. Security officials are convinced that villages around the attack area are harbouring some of the attackers.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the office of a Muslim spiritual leader, condemns the recent attack, saying it goes against the principles of all religions and accuses the perpetrators of trying to create division between Buddhists and Muslims.
The statement calls for understanding between all religions and urges the government to bring the guilty to justice, to help the victims, and to make peace in the region a top priority.
It’s understood that two Muslims and a woman were among the 15 killed in Tuesday’s attack.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
More rain for the south, cooler in the north
Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps
Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far
Transport Ministry succumbs to increase in luggage charges for airport taxis
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1
New Zealander and his partner found hanged at Koh Samui house
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
Bangkok bombing suspects make their first appearance in court
German retiree bundled up and robbed in his Phuket house
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents
Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight
Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Samui Elephant Sanctuary wins ‘Responsible Thailand’ award in London
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Tourism3 days ago
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
- Crime3 days ago
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
- Thailand3 days ago
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
- Economy1 day ago
Thai baht dips after rate cut