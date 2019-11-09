More rain for the south, cooler in the north | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

More rain for the south, cooler in the north

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: TripSavvy

The Thailand Meteorological Department says the north of the country is experiencing fog and scattered showers as a result of a high pressure system over the region. Temperatures are expected to drop by 1 – 3 degrees Celsius, leading to cooler mornings, especially in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the south of the country can expect more rain, with heavy downpours in some parts.

Tropical storm Nakri, which has now been upgraded to a category 4 storm, is still making its way over the South China Sea, heading in a south-westerly direction. Coastal areas of central Vietnam can expect heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow and Monday, November 10 and 11.

The TMD says the storm is not expected to affect Thailand but that travellers to Vietnam should keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Northern region: Cool weather in the morning with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area, temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-14 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, lows 20-22 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 12-14 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy; lows of 22-24 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (Gulf coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 60 per cent of the area; lows of 23-24 degrees, high 32-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (Andaman coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 60 per cent of the area; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 31-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area, temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Immigration.go.th

Two Chinese nationals and an Indian couple have been detained by Thai Immigration police in two separate arrests at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Residents reports that the Chinese nationals were attempting to check in for a Cathay Pacific flight from Bangkok to Canada using fake Canadian visas.

When airline staff got suspicious over the visas’ appearance and contacted Immigration police, the passengers fled, leaving their passports with the staff.

Police managed to track them down to where they were staying in Bangkok and both have been arrested. They admitted using fake visas, saying they bought them through the Chinese app WeChat for approximately 10,000 baht. Their intention was to enter Canada to work illegally.

The Indian couple was arrested while trying to return to India from Thailand.

When their passports were scanned by Immigration’s bio-metrics system, no record could be found of them entering the country. Both passports contained stamps from the Sungai Kolok Immigration checkpoint (on the Malaysian border in Narathiwat Province) which turned out to be fake.

When confronted, the coupled admitted they’d been working illegally in Malaysia for two years when they received news that their child in India was sick.

Their Malaysian employer arranged for them to return home by first entering Thailand illegally by car. The couple say their boss managed to procure fake Malaysian and Thai stamps for their passports.

All four are now being held at the Suvarnabhumi police station as their charges are processed.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Economy

Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Fodors Travel Guide

The Thai government’s campaign to stimulate domestic tourism – the Chim Shop Chai campaign – has generated over 10 billion baht so far.

The Nation reports that transactions carried out through the g-Wallet app have generated 225 million baht in the Yala province alone. The southern province now ranks 10th highest for spending during the campaign.

Users had to register they participation in the campaign online to receive an e-wallet of discounts and cash rebates when they travelled outside their province.

A government minister says the campaign has generated sales growth of at least 30% for businesses and up to 100% in some areas. He adds that the campaign has been proven boost for some smaller enterprises, putting more cash into circulation and stimulating the local economies.

13 million people signed up to participate in the scheme so far, with the campaign also helping to get more Thai people using cashless payment systems to prepare the country for the digital economy as a whole.

It also encourages families to travel and holiday within Thailand, spreading more wealth to local businesses. The campaign’s impact is expected to become more pronounced towards the end of the year, during the peak tourism period.

The Deputy Director General of the Comptroller General’s Department, Wirawan Payanoi, says users should continue to top up their g-Wallet balance after using the app for purchases in order to receive the 15% cashback promised by the government as a reward for spending 30,000 baht, or 20% cashback for spending over 30,000 – 50,000 baht. Cashback amounts are limited to 4,500 baht and 4,00 baht per person respectively and are only available until December 31.

Wirawan adds that organisations such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank are expected to introduce additional tourism stimulus campaigns for the remainder of 2019.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Insurgency

Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1 | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch, Associated Press

The government has confirmed that a partial curfew will be put in place for Thailand’s Deep South for one year from December 1. The announcement follows Tuesday night’s deadly attack by insurgents on a checkpoint in Yala when 15 people were killed.

The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.

Thai PBS World reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has used Section 18 of the Internal Security Act to introduce the curfew after the Yala attack, the worst the region has seen in several years.

The areas affected by the curfew are districts in Pattani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, with more information expected from the Army. Those living in the affected districts will be unable to leave their homes during the hours of the curfew, with the use of some electronic equipment restricted.

A military spokesperson says they believe they have now identified up to twenty people involved in the attack in Yala and urges those sheltering them to hand them over. Security officials are convinced that villages around the attack area are harbouring some of the attackers.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the office of a Muslim spiritual leader, condemns the recent attack, saying it goes against the principles of all religions and accuses the perpetrators of trying to create division between Buddhists and Muslims.

The statement calls for understanding between all religions and urges the government to bring the guilty to justice, to help the victims, and to make peace in the region a top priority.

It’s understood that two Muslims and a woman were among the 15 killed in Tuesday’s attack.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

