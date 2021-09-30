Connect with us

Bangkok

Chao Phraya River in Bangkok still below flood levels

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, in calmer times. (via Wikimedia)

While officials have been warning of floods and overflows downstream from dams, in Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River is fortunately still flowing below the embankment levels with no risk of flooding just yet.

The river that runs through Bangkok has not overflowed into any areas along its banks as the water has not yet reached the flood embankment levels as many had feared could happen any time now. But so far, the water levels remain at 1.58 metres below the peak of the embankments.

The Chao Phraya River was measured as flowing at 2,873 cubic metres per second this morning, as reported by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

To the north in Chai Nat province, water officials have been increasing the rate of discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam to avoid an overflow of rainwater from the north flowing downriver to the dam. Authorities had put out warnings to provinces below the dam that the increase in water allowed through the dam could create overflows and floods, especially along riverbank communities and low lying areas.

In all, 30 provinces were affected by flooding with 17 still in dire condition now. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been visiting flood-stricken areas, and Bangkok has been sandbagging and bracing for potential flooding.

Meanwhile, a brave volunteer in Sukhothai has been using his paramotor to deliver supplies to flood victims, while the Ministry of Education was lambasted for posting a fake photo with the Deputy Minister of Education badly photoshopped into old floodwaters.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-30 16:27
19 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the water levels remain at 1.58 metres below the peak 1.58 meters= 1 thai wife height
image
Bob20
2021-09-30 16:45
16 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: 1.58 meters= 1 thai wife height Haha, for future reference 1.58m=1TWH
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket29 mins ago

Phuket entry update October 1: Checkpoints, testing, vaccines
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Red Bull hit and run saga continues, Pfizer vaccine arrives in Bangkok | Sep 30
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok2 hours ago

Chao Phraya River in Bangkok still below flood levels
Bangkok3 hours ago

Police arrest man believed to have shot teenager at protest
Thailand3 hours ago

Tim’s wrong, Orwellian Regulations, Booze is back! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 29
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
World4 hours ago

Rumour dispelled: The UN did not dedicate December 5 as ‘King’s Day’
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand inks deal for 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines in 2022
Crime5 hours ago

Ex-police chief, lawyer accused of involvement in altering Red Bull heir hit-and-run report
Weather5 hours ago

Prayut visits flooding Nonthaburi today, Chaiyaphum yesterday
North East6 hours ago

Pickup truck falls 6 stories from 8th floor parking garage
Phuket6 hours ago

“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | 2 police killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion | Sep 30
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: hospital beds and occupants jumped this week
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending