Connect with us

Bangkok

Police arrest man believed to have shot teenager at protest

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: A suspect has been arrested, accused of having shot a teenager at Din Daeng Police Station in August.

In Kanchanaburi province, police have arrested a suspect that they believe may have shot a 15 year old boy during protests in front of the Din Daeng Police Station in August. The shooting caused huge controversy with many accusing the police of using live ammunition and firing into the crowd of protesters.

Police have always maintained that they used only rubber bullets when attempting to disperse anti-government protesters at demonstrations in Bangkok that have intensified in recent weeks. If the man arrested is proven to have fired the nearly fatal shot, the police would be vindicated.

The suspect taken into custody is a 28 year old man police identified only as Chutpoing. The Criminal Court had issued a warrant for his arrest, given to detectives at the Din Daeng Police Station earlier.

The shooting took place on the night of August 16 as anti-government activists protested with increasing volatility. The 15 year old boy was shot in the base of his head and has been in a coma ever since the shooting.

Police had denied claims that they had used live ammunition to shoot at protesters and held a press conference outside the Metropolitan Police Bureau the next day saying only rubber bullets were used to control the crowd. A bullet was found lodged in the 15 year old’s brain stem and the shot caused a fracture in the cervical vertebrae, according to the hospital. The hospital did not originally specify what type of bullet the boy was shot with causing many on social media to accuse police of using real bullets to nearly kill the protester.

The suspect police took into custody today has denied all charges against him. He has been charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Bureau to further discuss the case.

SOURCE: MCOT

For more information on Critical Illness Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok30 mins ago

Police arrest man believed to have shot teenager at protest
Thailand49 mins ago

Tim’s wrong, Orwellian Regulations, Booze is back! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 29
Thailand58 mins ago

Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World1 hour ago

Rumour dispelled: The UN did not dedicate December 5 as ‘King’s Day’
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand inks deal for 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines in 2022
Crime2 hours ago

Ex-police chief, lawyer accused of involvement in altering Red Bull heir hit-and-run report
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Prayut visits flooding Nonthaburi today, Chaiyaphum yesterday
North East3 hours ago

Pickup truck falls 6 stories from 8th floor parking garage
Phuket4 hours ago

“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | 2 police killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion | Sep 30
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: hospital beds and occupants jumped this week
Thailand5 hours ago

Floods, Dual pricing case, Restrictions ease on OCT 11 | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 100
World5 hours ago

Beijing Winter Olympics to take place without overseas spectators
World5 hours ago

Ivermectin poisonings increase in the US, ineffective for Covid-19
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

2 million doses of government-bought Pfizer have arrived, 28 million to follow
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending