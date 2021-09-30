Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

107 Covid-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,727 with 16,633 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 11,646 new Covid-19 cases and 10,887 recoveries were reported. There are now 116,075 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 1,603,475 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,574,612 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

bb54
2021-09-30 18:04
Thanks for your work in supplying provincial numbers, but i must say, what a mess. If providing infographics, surely Central,North,South,East and West would be the way to present the numbers, failing that an alphabetical list would be preferable to a…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

