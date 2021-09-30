Connect with us

Prayut visits flooding Nonthaburi today, Chaiyaphum yesterday

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PM Prayut visits flooding in provinces. (via MCOT)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit the flooding in areas of Nonthaburi province this afternoon according to a government spokesperson. The prime minister is visiting along with his delegation to survey the damage and inspect the situation on the ground.

The group will start at the pier of the Pak Kret municipal office and board a boat to navigate around the area. They will observe the building of floodwalls on Koh Kret island in Pak Kret district as well.

Then the prime minister and his entourage will continue to the pier at Talad Khwan market in Muang Nonthaburi district. There they will meet with members of the Talad Khwan community where around 60 houses stand outside the floodwalls. They will hand out essentials to local people in need there.

Yesterday, PM Prayut made a similar trip, inspecting Chaiyaphum province and the flooding as 16 districts were inundated with overflow from the Chi River. The prime minister was joined by the governor of Chaiyaphum in handing out essentials to flood victims and discussing the local situation.

PM Prayut ordered local officials to adjust their water management plans to deal with the flooding, and the irrigation director of the province made plans to accelerated flood drainage in the area.

Chaiyaphum experienced up to 90 millimetres of rain each day in recent storms while other areas are still threatened by flooding due to the increased release of water through several dams in Thailand. The Chao Phraya Dam, Pa Sak Jolasid Dam and Rama VI Dam will each increase the water flow over the next week, resulting in river swells estimated between 1.2 and 2.8 metres in various areas.

Many provinces downstream of major dams have been issued warnings from the National Water Resources Committee of rising water levels including Bangkok, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Pathum Thani.

SOURCE: MCOT, 2

SOURCE: MCOT, 2

 

image

image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-30 15:30
Are the photos real or the usual photoshopings?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

