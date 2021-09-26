Flood warnings below of Chao Phraya Dam, across Thailand

Authorities are warning of possible overflows and floods downstream from the Chao Phraya Dam in advance of a monsoon trough and the tropical depression Dianmu. The rate of flow that is allowed to pass through the dam will increase in anticipation of a surge in water from the North and Northeast of Thailand where the weather systems are expected to dump heavy rains.

The Royal Irrigation Department of Thailand put out the warning for provinces below the dam to prepare for the results of the increased water discharge through the dam. They specifically warned areas of low-lying plains and communities along river banks, especially any region that does not have proper flood levees in place to deal with an influx of water.

Although tropical depression Dianmu has been downgraded into an active low-pressure cell as it currently hovers over the Khon Kaen province, heavy rains are still expected. Irrigation officials warned people who live in the areas they mentioned to keep a close eye on the weather report over the next few days and to consider moving their property to higher places.

And it’s not just Chai Nat province where the Chao Phraya Dam is located that is in danger of harsh weather conditions. In total, 39 provinces are expecting or experiencing strong winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of flooding. This weekend, residents of Bangkok, as well as provinces in the North, Northeast, East and Central Thailand, are being cautioned to be mindful of the weather.

The Thailand Meteorological Department predicted rains in those regions with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours as a monsoon trough crosses the East, Central, and North regions of Thailand. A monsoon in the southwest is expected to bring storms across the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and a lot of the South of Thailand.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

