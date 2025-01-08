Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Traffic congestion is a common issue in Bangkok, often caused by the sheer volume of vehicles on the roads and accidents and unforeseen incidents which further exacerbates the situation. However, traffic was held up yesterday, January 7, by an unusual cause when a man clad only in boxer shorts parked his convertible Mercedes in the middle of the road and stood outside the car.

TikTok user @aapnakub shared a video taken while driving on the express lane on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and unexpectedly encountered a traffic jam.

Upon reaching the source of the congestion, a Thai man, standing shirtless with only boxer shorts on, was the cause of the commotion after he parked his convertible Mercedes in the middle of the road.

The man was just standing there, looking around, baffling other drivers to what he was doing. His actions left many puzzled as to whether he was unwell or creating content, reported KhaoSod.

There has been no updated news on whether the police will charge the man for his inappropriate behaviour.

In related news, a convoy of luxury supercars obstructed traffic on the M6 motorway, causing significant delays. The incident, captured on video and posted online, has sparked heated discussions among netizens. A video posted by the popular page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6” shows a line of luxury supercars, led by Ferraris, cruising along the Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima stretch of the M6 motorway.

In other news, in a scene straight out of a comedy sketch, an intoxicated Thai woman caused chaos on South Pattaya Road when she was found asleep in her car, parked squarely in the middle of traffic during the morning rush hour.

Traffic police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene at 9.30am on November 26, after reports of a white Toyota sedan obstructing vehicles near the Sai Sam intersection. When police arrived, they discovered the car idling with the engine running and the driver’s window open. Inside, the woman was sound asleep at the wheel.

 

@aapnakub

#เส้นวิภาวดีรังสิต เขาทำอะไร

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – 🐅หวาน เจี๊ยบ 🐒 – 🐅หวาน เจี๊ยบ 🐒

