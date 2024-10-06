Supercar convoy causes major delays on M6 motorway (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A convoy of luxury supercars obstructed traffic on the M6 motorway, causing significant delays. The incident, captured on video and posted online, has sparked heated discussions among netizens.

A video posted by the popular page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6” shows a line of luxury supercars, led by Ferraris, cruising along the Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima stretch of the M6 motorway.

Police vehicles accompanying the convoy prevented other drivers from overtaking, forcing the person filming to drive at 60 kilometres per hour. The driver, who had pressing matters to attend to, felt the convoy was obstructing traffic.

“Voices of taxpayers like us want to complain. Why are luxury cars allowed to have activities without any public announcement? Road users are inconvenienced,” read the post accompanying the video.

The incident took place yesterday, October 5, on the M6 motorway in Lam Takhong. The convoy of supercars caused a significant traffic build-up behind them as frustrated drivers were unable to pass.

“This is a hot, fresh incident. Why must we drive and create such trouble? Everyone has their own business to attend to. We want everyone to help voice out,” the post continued, reported KhaoSod.

The video quickly gained traction, with numerous comments pouring in. Some speculated whether the convoy was part of a film shoot or a promotional event, questioning the necessity and the lack of prior public notification.

