Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan

Petch Petpailin
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan
Photo by Mam Mam Vipada via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่

Security camera footage captured a shocking act by a female Thai food delivery rider in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, who dumped rubbish in the middle of a road outside a restaurant before fleeing the scene.

The owner of a local restaurant, 45 year old Mam, shared videos and pictures of the incident on Facebook. The rider reportedly committed the act twice on December 30 last year and January 5 this year. Mam and her family insisted they did not know the woman personally and had no prior conflicts with her.

In the footage, the delivery rider, wearing a green company jacket and a cat-ear motorcycle helmet, was seen pulling trash out of a plastic bag and scattering it on the road outside Mam’s restaurant. She then poured water over the pile of rubbish before immediately leaving the scene.

In one instance, the rider even placed a training shoe on the road alongside the trash for no apparent reason. Locals who witnessed her actions were heard confronting her, to which she boldly responded…

“This is a public road. I will do this. What’s the problem?”

Residents in the Khon Kaen area commented on the viral post, claiming that the same delivery rider had carried out similar acts in other communities.

In an interview with Channel 7, Mam revealed that she reported the rider’s actions to all the delivery platforms she worked for and filed a complaint with Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station.

Female delivery rider drumped rubbish in revenge
Photo by Mam Mam Vipada via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่

Unfair Thai laws blamed

Mam emphasised that she has been running her restaurant for three years and had never had issues with delivery riders or neighbours before.

Channel 7 also interviewed the delivery rider, who claimed that her actions were a form of retaliation. She alleged that Mam’s husband had disrespected her by sitting with his feet pointed at her while she picked up food from the restaurant.

To retaliate, she dumped rubbish outside the restaurant and left the training shoe pointing at the restaurant as seen in the videos.

Thai delivery rider blamed unfair laws for tossig rubbish in public
Photo by Mam Mam Vipada via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่

The rider insisted that she was the victim in the situation, claiming Thai laws were unfair. She argued that the police should fine others who litter on public roads, not just her.

She also shared an example of what she considered an unfair system. She said she was injured in a car accident, but the person who hit her paid just 300 baht in compensation. Police allegedly failed to provide her with justice. She contrasted her case with the swift proceedings of cases involving wealthy or famous people.

Riders scattered rubbish in community road outside restuarant
Photo by Mam Mam Vipada via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่

Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station officers stated they would issue a summons for the rider again. If she fails to respond, an arrest warrant will be issued.

The food delivery rider faces a fine of 2,000 baht for violating the Public Health Act. As of now, no additional charges have been filed against her.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

