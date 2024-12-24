Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A festive spectacle on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road through Bangkok captured the attention of many, including that of law enforcement, as a car adorned with reindeer antlers, a red nose, and twinkling Christmas lights drove along the busy street.

The driver, 29 year old Supattha, admitted to officers that he decorated his vehicle in collaboration with friends to attract more passengers during the holiday season, as he works as a ride-sharing driver.

The viral TikTok clip, showcasing the uniquely decorated vehicle, quickly amassed over 12 million views and was shared more than 200,000 times, sparking debate among netizens about the legality of such decorations on vehicles. The video prompted a response from law enforcement.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander, along with Deputy Commander Police Major General Thawat Wongsanga, instructed Traffic Police Commander Police Major General Surachet Bundit and his team to investigate the incident yesterday, December 23. This led to Supattha being summoned to the Vibhavadi Rangsit Traffic Control Centre to address the legal implications of his actions.

The investigation revealed that the decorations, while festive, were not legally permissible under Thailand’s vehicle regulations. Supattha explained that the Christmas lights and reindeer embellishments were meant to align with the festive season and were intended as a marketing strategy to draw more passengers to his ride-sharing service.

“I wanted to spread some holiday cheer and, at the same time, make my car more noticeable to potential customers,” Supattha explained.

Despite the driver’s festive intentions, the police cited him for modifying his vehicle’s lighting system, a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1979. Supattha received a fine for two separate offences: 1,000 baht for altering the vehicle’s lights and an additional 500 baht for using non-compliant equipment, totalling 1,500 baht.

Law enforcement officials advised Supattha to caution his friends, who had also decorated their vehicles, about the potential legal consequences of such modifications. Police emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure road safety and prevent distractions for other drivers, reported KhaoSod.

“We understand the festive spirit, but safety on the roads is paramount. Modifications that could impair visibility or distract other drivers are not permissible.”

In a separate incident, a Russian driver found himself in trouble with the law after transforming his sedan into a mobile Christmas light show in Pattaya.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

Royal Thai Police (RTP) issued a stern warning to drivers about Christmas-inspired vehicle decorations in ways that could potentially cause road accidents or endanger other road users.

RTP Deputy Spokesperson Siriwan Deepo announced yesterday, December 15, that National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet is deeply concerned about citizens’ safety and property. The police have observed an increasing trend of vehicle decorations that may violate traffic regulations and compromise road safety.

Specific decorations that pose risks include reindeer antlers extending beyond vehicle width and multi-coloured lights that could confuse other drivers. These embellishments can obstruct the clear visibility of vehicle signals and create potential hazards for road users.

The decorations potentially violate the Vehicle Act of 1979, specifically Sections 12 and 60, which carry fines up to 2,000 baht. More critically, if such decorations cause accidents resulting in injury or death, drivers could face additional charges of negligence.

The police outlined several dangerous decoration practices which include, reindeer antlers protruding beyond vehicle width, multi-coloured lights that disrupt signal visibility and excessive external attachments that might fall during driving.

According to the RTP, consequences for drivers can be severe. Beyond monetary fines, individuals responsible for accidents caused by inappropriate vehicle decorations may face legal repercussions including potential criminal charges for negligence.

Citizens are encouraged to report dangerous vehicle decorations by contacting traffic and highway police emergency hotlines, reported The Standard.