Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The discovery mirrors abandoned corpse case from two years ago

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin19 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ นครปักษ์ใต้

The discovery of a dead man with his hands cuffed and legs bound in a palm plantation in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, June 19, reminded locals in the area of a similar case that occurred two years prior.

Residents of the Tha Rue sub-district in Mueang district detected a foul odour in the area and gathered to search for its source. To their shock, they stumbled upon the decomposing body of a man in a canal within the plantation.

The canal was overgrown with grass, and the body was concealed beneath layers of leaves. The deceased was dressed in a dark blue T-shirt and dark blue shorts. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition, leaving his face unrecognisable.

The man’s hands were secured in handcuffs, and his legs were tied with a white cloth. It is believed he had been dead for at least two weeks before being discovered.

Residents alerted officers from Chamao Police Station, along with a medical team from Maharaj Hospital, to investigate the scene.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

Police suspect the man was murdered elsewhere before being dumped in the secluded plantation. The area is difficult to access, and the nearby road is rarely used by locals.

Officers told Channel 7 that a similar case had occurred in the same area around two years ago, when a Thai man was found fatally shot and abandoned near the current scene. His hands were also cuffed, and police have yet to apprehend any suspects in that earlier case.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

A similar case was reported in the eastern province of Rayong in May when the body of an Indian man who disappeared from a resort was washed ashore. A black garbage bag was wrapped around his neck, together with a belt bag.

Police have not yet provided a further update on the case, whether it was an accident or a murder. Officers suspected that the foreign man might have been murdered over a conflict in his home country.

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

