Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ boom to boost economy by 152 billion baht

Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ community is fast becoming an economic force to be reckoned with, with a new study projecting a 152 billion baht boost to the nation’s GDP this year, fuelled by local spending and a surge in LGBTQIA+ tourism.

According to research from Mahidol University’s College of Management (CMMU), more than 5.9 million LGBTQIA+ persons, around 9% of Thailand’s population, are driving a new wave of economic growth.

Prasert Thanatchoktawee, an advisor to CMMU’s marketing programme, revealed the findings of their latest study, Love Wins Marketing: Decoding LGBTQIA+ Consumer Insights in the Era of Marriage Equality.

Following the passage of the Equal Marriage Act earlier this year, Thailand is expected to welcome four million LGBTQIA+ tourists, contributing significantly to the economy and raising GDP by 0.3%. With Thailand ranked among the most LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations globally, this figure is set to rise even further.

Key insights from the study paint a detailed picture of this vibrant and valuable demographic:

Marriage & honeymoon dreams

56.1% of LGBTQIA+ persons wish to hold a wedding ceremony.

Hotels are the preferred venue for 48.7%, especially among Gay Gen Z.

Most favour medium-sized weddings with budgets between 300,000 and 500,000 baht.

A lavish 4.7% plan to spend over 1 million baht.

Travel trends

Over half (51.8%) plan a honeymoon post-wedding, favouring luxury stays in Asia.

Annual travel budgets hover between 20,000 and 50,000 baht, with Gay Gen Y leading spending habits.

Family and financial planning

54% aim to have children within two years of marriage, with options such as IVF and surrogacy gaining popularity.

Property ownership is a top priority, with average budgets ranging between 3 and 5 million baht.

Financial goals vary: lesbians focus on home ownership, while gays prioritise vehicles and gender-affirming procedures.

Health, insurance, and consumer behaviour

48.6% allocate 10,000–30,000 baht annually to insurance.

Mental health, sexual wellness, and gender-affirming care are major considerations.

77% of LGBTQIA+ consumers prioritise price and quality, with brand loyalty hinging heavily on inclusivity and support for LGBTQIA+ rights.

As Thailand rides this rainbow wave of economic potential, businesses and policymakers are being urged to embrace the growing power of the LGBTQIA+ market, or risk being left behind, reported The Nation.