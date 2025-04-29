Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ boom to boost economy by 152 billion baht

Photo courtesy of Pacific Prime Thailand

Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ community is fast becoming an economic force to be reckoned with, with a new study projecting a 152 billion baht boost to the nation’s GDP this year, fuelled by local spending and a surge in LGBTQIA+ tourism.

According to research from Mahidol University’s College of Management (CMMU), more than 5.9 million LGBTQIA+ persons, around 9% of Thailand’s population, are driving a new wave of economic growth.

Prasert Thanatchoktawee, an advisor to CMMU’s marketing programme, revealed the findings of their latest study, Love Wins Marketing: Decoding LGBTQIA+ Consumer Insights in the Era of Marriage Equality.

Following the passage of the Equal Marriage Act earlier this year, Thailand is expected to welcome four million LGBTQIA+ tourists, contributing significantly to the economy and raising GDP by 0.3%. With Thailand ranked among the most LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations globally, this figure is set to rise even further.

Key insights from the study paint a detailed picture of this vibrant and valuable demographic:

Marriage & honeymoon dreams

  • 56.1% of LGBTQIA+ persons wish to hold a wedding ceremony.

  • Hotels are the preferred venue for 48.7%, especially among Gay Gen Z.

  • Most favour medium-sized weddings with budgets between 300,000 and 500,000 baht.

  • A lavish 4.7% plan to spend over 1 million baht.

Photo courtesy of Thailand NOW

Travel trends

  • Over half (51.8%) plan a honeymoon post-wedding, favouring luxury stays in Asia.

  • Annual travel budgets hover between 20,000 and 50,000 baht, with Gay Gen Y leading spending habits.

Family and financial planning

  • 54% aim to have children within two years of marriage, with options such as IVF and surrogacy gaining popularity.

  • Property ownership is a top priority, with average budgets ranging between 3 and 5 million baht.

  • Financial goals vary: lesbians focus on home ownership, while gays prioritise vehicles and gender-affirming procedures.

Health, insurance, and consumer behaviour

  • 48.6% allocate 10,000–30,000 baht annually to insurance.

  • Mental health, sexual wellness, and gender-affirming care are major considerations.

  • 77% of LGBTQIA+ consumers prioritise price and quality, with brand loyalty hinging heavily on inclusivity and support for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Photo courtesy of Thailand PRD

As Thailand rides this rainbow wave of economic potential, businesses and policymakers are being urged to embrace the growing power of the LGBTQIA+ market, or risk being left behind, reported The Nation.

Thailand's LGBTQIA+ boom to boost economy by 152 billion baht

10 minutes ago

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

