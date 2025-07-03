People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

The People’s Party (PP) expressed its willingness to support the election of a new prime minister without joining the governing coalition, provided that the succeeding administration serves solely as a temporary government.

This interim government would be tasked with organising a General Election and conducting a public referendum to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) for rewriting the charter.

The decision was reached during a meeting of PP MPs held yesterday, July 2, following the Constitutional Court’s suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties while awaiting a ruling on allegations of misconduct.

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut addressed party members, emphasising that the political deadlock could be resolved without escalating into a full-blown crisis. He emphasised the need for a temporary government with a limited mandate to restore stability and return power to the people through democratic processes.

Natthaphong urged MPs to focus on their responsibilities with maturity amid political uncertainty and to remain committed to serving the public. He also highlighted the party’s stance on the political situation should Paetongtarn be officially removed from office.

According to Natthaphong, a political deadlock would be avoided as the acting prime minister retains the constitutional authority to dissolve Parliament.

Should a new prime minister be required, the PP is prepared to vote for a suitable candidate without joining the Cabinet. However, this support is contingent upon the new government being transitional.

Its sole purpose would be to facilitate a fresh General Election and hold a public referendum to establish a CDA for drafting a new charter promptly.

The PP believes this strategy could restore political normalcy and help ease diplomatic tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, which have recently intensified. The party has proposed dissolving Parliament by the end of the year following the passage of the annual budget bill.

Regarding rumours that Anutin Charnvirakul might propose himself as a caretaker prime minister, Natthaphong noted that discussions among opposition parties have considered various political scenarios. When questioned about PP’s potential support for Anutin as prime minister without joining the government, Natthaphong stated it was too early to confirm.

“I cannot speak unilaterally. Ultimately, the other side, the Bhumjaithai Party and Anutin himself, must also be in agreement with us,” he said. “In our informal discussions thus far, various options and scenarios have been explored.”

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, refuted claims that he had been proposed as a potential interim prime minister in case of a political vacuum, reported Bangkok Post.

“I have never proposed myself as an interim prime minister. The claim is untrue. I don’t know if it’s part of someone’s information operation.”

He reiterated that the country still has a prime minister, despite Paetongtarn’s suspension pending the court’s decision.

“We must proceed following legal and constitutional mechanisms.”

Anutin confirmed an upcoming meeting with Natthaphong today, July 3, marking their first formal discussion.

“We’ve never had a real conversation, only brief exchanges.”