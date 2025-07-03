Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

Crackdown exposes scale of meth trade

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
242 1 minute read
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills
Pcture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai military forces from the Task Force Chao Taksin, under the Pha Muang Force, engaged in a shootout with a drug trafficking group attempting to smuggle 32 backpacks into Thailand.

The confrontation resulted in the death of two people. Yesterday, July 2, Colonel Anuwat Panyanan, commander of the Task Force Chao Taksin of the Pha Mueang Force, led an investigation into the incident.

The military unit encountered the drug smuggling group at 7.15am, as they were patrolling the border and spotted 25 to 30 suspects loading modified backpack sacks onto an Isuzu pickup truck with Lamphun province plates.

When the military personnel identified themselves and requested to search, the group responded by firing weapons to facilitate their escape. The military retaliated in self-defence, leading to a gunfight lasting approximately 10 minutes. All military personnel remained unharmed.

Reinforcements were dispatched to secure the area before conducting a thorough examination around the confrontation site.

The search revealed 32 modified backpacks, some in the pickup and others nearby in the forest. Two members of the drug trafficking group were found deceased, while the others retreated back across the border.

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The investigation also uncovered one long-barrelled shotgun, a grenade, two communication radios, and several AK-47 shell casings at the scene. Subsequently, Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Mueang Force, instructed Colonel Anuwat Panyanan and related officials to examine the scene and seize the drugs.

Related Articles

The investigation found that the 32 backpacks contained 6 million methamphetamine pills and two backpacks of crystal methamphetamine weighing approximately 64 kilogrammes. The seized items were handed over to the Mae Fa Luang Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills | News by Thaiger

In similar news, in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district, a drug smuggler was killed and 4.2 million methamphetamine pills were confiscated following a 10-minute gunfight between traffickers and a military patrol early on June 6.

Latest Thailand News
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

17 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

29 minutes ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

35 minutes ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

48 minutes ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

1 hour ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

1 hour ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

3 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

3 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

4 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

4 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

4 hours ago
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty Pattaya News

Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

4 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

5 hours ago
Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager Thailand News

Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition Bangkok News

People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
242 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x