Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

Thai PM said comments were strategy to ease border tensions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra publicly apologised after an explosive leaked audio clip of her private conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen sparked a diplomatic firestorm.

In an urgent press conference, the Thai PM addressed the nation and confirmed she had no idea the conversation was being recorded, let alone that it would be released to the public.

“I didn’t know the clip would be leaked. I sincerely apologise for causing discomfort. We are not in a position to fight amongst ourselves, this is a time for unity.”

The clip, which allegedly featured the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader attempting to defuse tensions at the Cambodian border, stirred political backlash. She explained that her words were part of a negotiation strategy to understand her counterpart and reduce clashes near the disputed border zones.

“I had already reached an understanding with the Commander of Army Region 2,” she added. “It was part of a technique to open dialogue and find common ground.”

Photo of Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang courtesy of Bangkok Post

The prime minister was joined by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior military officials during the press event. She reiterated her government’s unwavering support for Thailand’s armed forces.

“The military and government stand united in protecting our sovereignty. We support all forms of military readiness. Whatever we do, we must prioritise the well-being of Thais living along the border and in Cambodia.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharply worded diplomatic note to the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, condemning the leak and calling it a breach of international diplomatic conduct.

“The Royal Thai Government is deeply disappointed that the private telephone conversation between the Thai prime minister and a senior Cambodian figure was leaked,” the statement read. “Such actions contradict internationally accepted practices and severely undermine efforts to resolve the issue in good faith.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

PM Paetongtarn insisted her administration will be more cautious moving forward and urged the public to remain calm.

“This is not the time for internal conflict.. We must stay focused on protecting our borders, our people, and our dignity as a nation.”

With diplomatic tensions rising, all eyes are now on how Cambodia will respond — and whether trust between the two neighbours can be restored.

