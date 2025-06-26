People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

Parit urges more opposition talks to decide best timing for motion

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
60 2 minutes read
People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move
Photo of Parit Wacharasindhu courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

The People’s Party (PP) seems hesitant to join the Bhumjaithai Party’s initiative to call for a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra once Parliament reconvenes on July 3.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a PP list MP and party spokesperson, indicated that Bhumjaithai needs to consult with other parties to justify the necessity of a no-confidence motion. Observers suggest that without broader support, the party may struggle to move forward, particularly as some parties prefer to await the Cabinet reshuffle.

Bhumjaithai, now an opposition party after leaving the government due to a leaked phone conversation involving Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, announced plans to challenge the PM over her leadership and the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

The party stated its intention to submit a no-confidence motion but stressed the importance of using this parliamentary tool wisely, as it is limited to once per session, spanning from July 3 to July 2 next year. Parit highlighted the need for further discussions among opposition groups to determine the optimal timing for the motion.

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Denver Gazette

PP plans to hold a meeting to resolve its stance on the no-confidence motion before engaging with other opposition parties. Parit urged Bhumjaithai to share any new information justifying the debate, cautioning against withholding such data.

The MP also dismissed the government’s request to delay the motion until policies have been in place longer, expressing a preference for waiting until the cabinet reshuffle is confirmed. This would allow for consideration of whether others should be included in the no-confidence motion.

He suggested that Paetongtarn should reflect on her leadership and public trust.

Related Articles

“If she realises she cannot regain trust, the People’s Party believes dissolving the House and returning power to voters is the best solution.”

Parit added that once a no-confidence motion is filed, dissolving Parliament is no longer an option.

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move | News by Thaiger
Photo of Prasert Jantararuangtong courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, representing the ruling party, acknowledged Bhumjaithai’s eagerness to embrace its opposition role but argued that the government requires more time to implement its agenda before facing such a motion, reported Bangkok Post.

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move | News by Thaiger
Photo of Manaporn Charoensri courtesy of The Nation

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri from Pheu Thai expressed doubts about Bhumjaithai’s ability to secure the 99 votes needed for a no-confidence motion, given its current 69 votes. She advised consulting with the PP beforehand.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn declined to respond to Hun Sen’s comment predicting a new Thai prime minister within three months, merely smiling at reporters before departing by car.

Latest Thailand News
Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed Phuket News

Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

31 seconds ago
People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move Bangkok News

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

10 minutes ago
Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya Thailand News

Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya

22 minutes ago
73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium Bangkok News

73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

30 minutes ago
EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

34 minutes ago
Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya Pattaya News

Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya

43 minutes ago
Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks

54 minutes ago
Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions Bangkok News

Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions

1 hour ago
Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar Pattaya News

Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar

1 hour ago
Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill Bangkok News

Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill

1 hour ago
Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued

1 hour ago
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

2 hours ago
Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya Pattaya News

Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

2 hours ago
2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong Phuket News

2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

17 hours ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

18 hours ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

18 hours ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

18 hours ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

18 hours ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

18 hours ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

19 hours ago
Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict Phuket News

Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

19 hours ago
English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students Crime News

English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds Thailand News

Thailand’s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x