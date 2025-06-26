People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

The People’s Party (PP) seems hesitant to join the Bhumjaithai Party’s initiative to call for a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra once Parliament reconvenes on July 3.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a PP list MP and party spokesperson, indicated that Bhumjaithai needs to consult with other parties to justify the necessity of a no-confidence motion. Observers suggest that without broader support, the party may struggle to move forward, particularly as some parties prefer to await the Cabinet reshuffle.

Bhumjaithai, now an opposition party after leaving the government due to a leaked phone conversation involving Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, announced plans to challenge the PM over her leadership and the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

The party stated its intention to submit a no-confidence motion but stressed the importance of using this parliamentary tool wisely, as it is limited to once per session, spanning from July 3 to July 2 next year. Parit highlighted the need for further discussions among opposition groups to determine the optimal timing for the motion.

PP plans to hold a meeting to resolve its stance on the no-confidence motion before engaging with other opposition parties. Parit urged Bhumjaithai to share any new information justifying the debate, cautioning against withholding such data.

The MP also dismissed the government’s request to delay the motion until policies have been in place longer, expressing a preference for waiting until the cabinet reshuffle is confirmed. This would allow for consideration of whether others should be included in the no-confidence motion.

He suggested that Paetongtarn should reflect on her leadership and public trust.

“If she realises she cannot regain trust, the People’s Party believes dissolving the House and returning power to voters is the best solution.”

Parit added that once a no-confidence motion is filed, dissolving Parliament is no longer an option.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, representing the ruling party, acknowledged Bhumjaithai’s eagerness to embrace its opposition role but argued that the government requires more time to implement its agenda before facing such a motion, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri from Pheu Thai expressed doubts about Bhumjaithai’s ability to secure the 99 votes needed for a no-confidence motion, given its current 69 votes. She advised consulting with the PP beforehand.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn declined to respond to Hun Sen’s comment predicting a new Thai prime minister within three months, merely smiling at reporters before departing by car.