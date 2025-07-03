Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations

New rule limits billboard brightness to 5,000 candelas daytime, 500 night

Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
67 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s skyline is about to get a little less dazzling, as the Bangkok Metropolitan Council takes action to tackle the growing issue of excessively bright billboards.

In a bid to protect residents’ eyes and prevent dangerous distractions for drivers, the council has approved a new regulation to limit light intensity from illuminated advertisements.

Yesterday, July 2, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the draft regulation, which he says will make the city safer and more comfortable for everyone.

The move follows increasing complaints about the intensity of light from some billboards, which many people believe cause discomfort and pose potential hazards on the roads.

“Some billboards are so bright that they can disturb people’s daily lives, and they represent a danger to drivers,” Governor Chadchart said.

“This regulation is designed to protect the public while also encouraging businesses to invest in more eye-friendly, responsible outdoor advertising.”

The new rule stipulates that the brightness of illuminated billboards must not exceed 5,000 candelas per square metre between 7am and 7pm, with the intensity dropping to 500 candelas from 7pm to 7am.

The regulation aims to balance the needs of businesses looking to advertise while ensuring that the city’s residents and visitors aren’t left squinting in the glare of neon lights.

After receiving the council’s approval in principle, a special committee has been formed to carefully review the proposal before it is put to a final vote.

If passed, it would be a significant step in managing the impact of outdoor advertising in one of the world’s busiest cities, reported Bangkok Post.

Businesses and advertisers in Bangkok will likely need to rethink their lighting strategies to comply with the new rules. The new measures are expected to lead to a more visually comfortable city, allowing people to go about their daily activities without the headache of blinding lights or dangerous distractions.

The move has garnered positive responses from residents, who have long complained about the intrusive brightness of some billboards.

“This is a much-needed regulation,” said one local. “It will make the city more comfortable to live in, especially at night.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
67 1 minute read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
