Protest showdown: Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument

Bangkok braces itself for a day of tension and traffic chaos as Governor Chadchart Sittipunt swept into Victory Monument to personally oversee preparations for a massive political rally.

This morning, Governor Chadchart, accompanied by Sobchoke Na Srito, Chief of Ratchathewi district, and a team of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials, toured the landmark to inspect safety arrangements and ensure everything was in place to handle the crowds.

The demonstration, led by the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, drew supporters early in the day. Protesters began gathering at 10am, gradually occupying one traffic lane as organisers kicked off the event with a Buddhist ceremony before launching into fiery speeches and live music performances.

“We are fully prepared to keep order and protect the public,” Chadchart said.

The BMA has deployed municipal officers to manage pedestrian flow, direct traffic, and conduct crowd screening throughout the area. Mobile medical units, ambulances, water supply trucks, and portable toilets have been stationed nearby to respond to any emergencies. First aid teams remain on standby to assist anyone in need.

A command centre has also been established, linking CCTV feeds from government and private networks, while drones hover above to track crowd movements and spot potential threats in real time.

Police presence was visible across the site, with officers posted along the main stage, on adjacent footpaths, and across the skywalks to keep a watchful eye.

Police Lieutenant General Archayon Kraithong, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said officials had coordinated closely with organisers to guarantee the protest remained peaceful and within the boundaries of the law.

“People must not bring weapons, alcohol, or banned items into the area,” he said. “If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police immediately.”

The main highlight of the rally was scheduled for after 6pm, with speeches expected from prominent figures including Sondhi Limthongkul, Jatuporn Prompan, Panthep Puapongpan, and Phichit Chaimongkol, reported The Nation.

Officials confirmed that no roads would be closed, as the demonstration was planned as a one-day event with no overnight occupation.

Official activities are scheduled to run until 9pm. Commuters were strongly advised to avoid Victory Monument if possible and allow extra travel time, as heavy congestion was expected throughout the day.