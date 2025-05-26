Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

A Thai motorcyclist accused a hatchback driver of deliberately ramming into him on a Bangkok road on May 22, allegedly out of anger after the rider stopped at a zebra crossing, which briefly blocked the driver’s way.

The 24 year old victim, Butchart, sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after officers at Bang Khen Police Station allegedly ignored his complaint and told him to collect evidence himself.

According to Butchart, the incident occurred at 6.50pm on Lat Pla Khao Road as he was en route to pick up his girlfriend in Soi Vibhavadi 60. He noticed an elderly woman attempting to cross the road at a zebra crossing and slowed down to let her pass.

While he was stopped, a white hatchback behind him honked its horn twice. Butchart maintained that he had kept a safe distance from the vehicle behind before stopping. He acknowledged that the hatchback driver appeared agitated by his decision to stop, but chose not to escalate the situation and continued on his way.

Unexpectedly, the hatchback followed him. The driver rolled down the window and shouted, “Didn’t you see the car behind you? Are you bugging me?”

Butchart responded by asking whether the driver had seen the elderly woman crossing the road. The driver allegedly replied rudely saying, “Where the f*ck was that old woman?”

To avoid confrontation, Butchart rode away, but the hatchback tailgated him and then struck him, causing him to crash into a streetlight on the footpath. He suffered serious injuries, but the driver did not stop to check on him.

The rider explained that he could not afford medical treatment, so he treated the wounds himself at home. Unable to work due to his injuries, he said he was losing over 1,000 baht in daily income. He had been a food delivery rider for four years and said he had never encountered such an incident before.

Butchart reported the case to Bang Khen Police Station but claimed that officers did nothing to help and instead instructed him to gather evidence of the alleged attack himself. He stated that he merely wanted the hatchback driver to take responsibility and compensate him for the damages.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, said CCTV footage appeared to show that the crash was intentional, and the driver could potentially face an attempted murder charge. He pledged to coordinate with the superintendent of Bang Khen Police Station to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.