Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin40 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Photo via Faebook/ สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว

A Thai sedan car driver hit and killed an app-based motorcycle rider following a traffic dispute on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok yesterday.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station were alerted to the fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road in the afternoon. They arrived at the scene accompanied by rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation. They discovered the lifeless body of 48 year old app-based motorcycle rider Rittisak on the footpath between Sukhumvit Soi 8 and 10.

Rittisak was wearing a pink long-sleeved jacket from his company and jeans. His damaged black electric motorcycle was found nearby. A witness informed the police that Rittisak’s body struck a security camera pole after a white Honda Altis sedan hit his motorcycle.

The driver of the car, later identified as 30 year old Seree, fled the scene but was chased down by witnesses and stopped in Soi Sukhumvit 4. Seree was subsequently taken to Lumpini Police Station for questioning.

According to a report by Matichon, Seree admitted to crashing his car into Rittisak’s motorcycle near Asoke Intersection. He did not stop to check on the accident or offer compensation but drove away quickly. Rittisak, however, pursued him.

The two engaged in a high-speed chase until they reached the location of the fatal incident. Rittisak manoeuvred his motorcycle in front of Seree’s car, blocking his path, and demanded that Seree get out of the car to resolve the dispute. Seree claimed he refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to escape again.

Intentional murder

Seree stated that Rittisak banged his fists on the car’s windscreen several times before returning to his motorcycle, seemingly assuming that Seree would flee. Seree claimed he then got out of his car and kicked Rittisak.

At that moment, Rittisak attempted to leave, but Seree followed him and deliberately crashed his car into Rittisak’s motorcycle, causing Rittisak’s body to strike the security camera pole with fatal force.

Thai man hits and kills motorcyclist in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

Seree has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

He was also charged under Section 201 of the Criminal Law for reckless driving causing death, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Rittisak’s wife, 39 year old Saijai, reportedly fainted upon arriving at the tragic accident scene. She revealed that she and Rittisak had been together for over 24 years and shared four children. Rittisak had been the sole breadwinner, working tirelessly to support the entire family. She said she and her children were devastated by the loss.

Thai man crashes and kills Thai motorcycle rider on Sukhumvit Road
The rider’s wife. | Photo via Channel 8

Saijai left a message for Seree.

“Why were you so cruel? Didn’t you think he had a family to take care of? This issue wasn’t serious enough to take someone’s life.”

She added that she would pursue the case to the fullest extent to seek justice for her husband and her family.

