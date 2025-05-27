Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

Prepare for blackouts tomorrow and Thursday due to upgrades

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29
Photo courtesy of Marianas Variety

Residents and businesses in Cherng Talay are bracing for a major power outage this Thursday, May 29, as the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Thalang branch (PEA Thalang) undertakes essential upgrades to the high-voltage distribution system.

The electricity cut will last from 9am to 4.30pm, affecting a wide area stretching from Blue Tree Water Park to the entrance of Wat Thepwanaram.

This outage follows another significant power cut scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, adding to concerns among locals and business owners.

PEA Thalang explained that the shutdown is necessary to relocate and dismantle high-voltage poles, improving overall electrical safety and service reliability in the region.

“Power will be restored as soon as the work is safely completed.”

The blackout will impact numerous residential zones, including Baan Suan Yu Charoen 2, Baan Bang Jo, Layan Hill Estate, SMILE VilleX2 Phuket Project, Sierra Vista Project, and multiple sois such as Soi Phu Yai Dean and Soi Nopphakaew.

A range of businesses will also feel the effects, from retail and fuel stations like CP All Public Company Limited’s Cherng Talay branch and PTT Cherng Talay, to construction firms including Christiani & Nielsen DCM, Phuket Lamsam Construction, CPAC Cement, and numerous property developers such as Botanica Modern Loft and Tropicana Villa Project.

Critical infrastructure and services will be temporarily disrupted, including the Provincial Waterworks Authority (Phuket, Bang Jo Branch), the NBT Radio repeater tower, TrueMove H communication services, and the Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital at Baan Manik, reported The Phuket News.

Several private residences will lose power.

PEA Thalang urged residents and business owners in the affected areas to plan ahead and take necessary precautions during the outage. The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused and invited anyone with questions to contact their office at 076-386882, reach out via their official Facebook page, or call the PEA hotline at 1129.

With the upgrade work critical for enhancing Phuket’s electricity network, the temporary disruption promises long-term benefits for reliability and safety across Cherng Talay.

