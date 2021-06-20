Connect with us

1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today

Jack Arthur

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Casino Connection/Flickr

1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Bangkok today. This coming from a Facebook post by the CRA Secretary General Dr Nithi Mahanonda.

The vaccine will travel to the Medical Sciences Department to be tested on its efficacy and safety. This should take 2 days to finish. Then, the vaccine will be distributed to hospitals picked by the CRA. The hospitals will administer the vaccines next Friday, says Dr Nithi.

Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac are “alternative” vaccines. They have both been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. Both Sinopharm and Sinovac are produced in China.

Currently, over 65 million doses of Sinopharm have been administered throughout 57 countries. Its efficacy is said to be 79% effective in protecting against Covid-19 symptoms. Further, it is also said to be 79% effective against hospitalisation. The 2 doses must be administered 21 days apart.

The hospitals set to provide Sinopharm, have been checked by the CRA for their “readiness”. Part of the readiness is making sure their IT systems can handle registration without “disruption”, possibly alluding to the 2 data leaks from earlier this week.

The Sinopharm vaccine will be distributed across 17,000 organisations to about 5 million employees.

The Sinopharm is not a free inoculation as it was bought through CRA funding. The current price (for each jab) is 888 baht. This price includes the 30,000 baht insurance that covers any negative side effects that may appear after the vaccine is administered.

On Friday, 1 million AstraZeneca doses arrived in Thailand.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-20 16:34
8 minutes ago, King Cotton said: Very funny! FDA or MSD, that's a fair contender for post of the day. i just been sarcastic, we all know what they mean, they just need to officially push it through the FDA…
image
Tjampman
2021-06-20 16:34
18 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Am i missing something? it takes 2 weeks after 1st jab to determine efficacy and 2 weeks after the second jab (which is normally administered 2-3 weeks after the 1st one) to determine a full…
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-20 16:39
2 minutes ago, Tjampman said: They are checking the vaccine in a laboratory if it has been manufactured correctly. They always do this with new batches to ensure there has been no contamination before starting inoculations. Sorry if I am…
image
Tjampman
2021-06-20 17:09
27 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: My sarcasm will probably get me killed... please see my reasonable quote above, sorry Fair enough I did catch a hint of that in the end of your post just wasn't sure about the beginning…
image
Slugger
2021-06-20 17:26
'Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac are “alternative” vaccines. They have both been approved by the World Health Organization' Ahem........
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending