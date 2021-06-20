Bangkok
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Bangkok today. This coming from a Facebook post by the CRA Secretary General Dr Nithi Mahanonda.
The vaccine will travel to the Medical Sciences Department to be tested on its efficacy and safety. This should take 2 days to finish. Then, the vaccine will be distributed to hospitals picked by the CRA. The hospitals will administer the vaccines next Friday, says Dr Nithi.
Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac are “alternative” vaccines. They have both been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. Both Sinopharm and Sinovac are produced in China.
Currently, over 65 million doses of Sinopharm have been administered throughout 57 countries. Its efficacy is said to be 79% effective in protecting against Covid-19 symptoms. Further, it is also said to be 79% effective against hospitalisation. The 2 doses must be administered 21 days apart.
The hospitals set to provide Sinopharm, have been checked by the CRA for their “readiness”. Part of the readiness is making sure their IT systems can handle registration without “disruption”, possibly alluding to the 2 data leaks from earlier this week.
The Sinopharm vaccine will be distributed across 17,000 organisations to about 5 million employees.
The Sinopharm is not a free inoculation as it was bought through CRA funding. The current price (for each jab) is 888 baht. This price includes the 30,000 baht insurance that covers any negative side effects that may appear after the vaccine is administered.
On Friday, 1 million AstraZeneca doses arrived in Thailand.
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Recent comments: