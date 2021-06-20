Thailand
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
Allegedly, a doctor mistakenly gave a 10 year old boy 8 sleeping pills that were meant for a different patient. The misadventure happened somewhere in the northern Thai province of Buriram.
Supat, the boy’s 35 year old mother shared the story on Facebook. She says after he took the pills, her son slept for a “very long time”. The doctor allegedly admitted to the pill mix-up.
The boy is hospitalised for kidney disease.
According to the Facebook post, the boy’s grandmother was in the room when the nurse handed her grandson 14 pills (8 sleeping pills plus his medication).
The grandmother was alarmed at the quantity of the pills and asked the nurse if so many pills were necessary. The nurse said it was, citing the doctor’s orders.
The mother says she noticed a nearby patient acting strangely. She found out the (unnamed) patient had diabetes and did not receive the medication they were supposed to receive.
Thai media alleges the doctor attempted to shift the blame to the grandmother, saying she should have asked about the number of pills the boy was receiving. The mother says the doctor should blame himself as “it is his mistake”. She also says that the 10 year old now has high blood pressure, despite having normal blood pressure in the morning.
SOURCE: Sanook Thai Residents
