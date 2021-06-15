Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vaccine registration website for expats back up after data leak

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 mins ago

 on 

The Covid-19 vaccination website for foreign residents is back up after an apparent data leak yesterday where others could see personal information, including passport numbers, of those who had registered for a vaccine. The faulty site is live again, but for us at The Thaiger, the button to set an appointment isn’t working.

Posts of the ThailandIntervac.com data leak were shared on social media by local expat blogger Richard Barrow. Under “user information,” other people’s names, passport numbers and locations were displayed. Richard said that when he clicked on the “edit” button, another name with personal details would appear.

“URGENT WARNING: If you are using the thailandintervac.com website to register for a vaccine appointment, please be aware ALL your personal details are freely available.”

The glitch happened while the website’s tech team was revising the coding system to keep up with the demand to allow more people to register for a vaccine, Department of Disease Control Office of International Cooperation director Soawapak Hinjoy wrote in a statement. Soawapwak says the problem was only for 10 minutes. Richard says it was longer.

“The problem had been identified and occurred for 10 minutes. A person who could see other last registrants was the person clicking on the non-general portal of the page. Another reason is that this individual entered the page and opened it until the session expired. The website control system was erroneous. If people make the request normally, they cannot see the list of other people enrolled. Nevertheless, the development of the team has already solved the problem.

The website has a link to report technical issues and says “Some bugs on the website may not safe for other, So please report us immediately and don’t share it to public that would help.”

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Taxi driver attacks woman at bus stop, has a history of violence
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 mins ago

Vaccine registration website for expats back up after data leak
Politics21 mins ago

Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)43 mins ago

First Thai Covid-19 vaccine proceeds to human trials
Crime1 hour ago

Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 3,000 new cases and 19 deaths
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Tourism2 hours ago

Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
Myanmar14 hours ago

Burmese military media outlets say ethnic army killed 25 workers
Thailand17 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says drug suppression should to be a national priority
Thailand18 hours ago

Purchases of fancy street lamps being investigated for possible corruption
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14
Thailand18 hours ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending