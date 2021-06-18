1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way

1 million more AstraZeneca doses arrived in Thailand today. They were delivered to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry and are set to be distributed throughout the country today. Or tomorrow. Says the Anutin, the Public Health Minister.

Anutin says the vaccines will be sent every week. This comes from an agreement the ministry has with the company. Anutin did not provide how much would be delivered. He did say it would be… less

The first delivery (1.8 million AstraZeneca doses) were delivered on June 4. The second instalment came on Wednesday and are currently being distributed.

Anutin says people 60 and older, and those with the 7 specified diseases, will take priority for the vaccines.

2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive on June 24. Anutin maintained that there is no vaccine shortage in Thailand. He cited the 105 million doses that will come as proof.

Currently, Thailand has given over 7.2 million doses. The majority of the vaccines were Sinovac.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

