Thailand
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1 million more AstraZeneca doses arrived in Thailand today. They were delivered to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry and are set to be distributed throughout the country today. Or tomorrow. Says the Anutin, the Public Health Minister.
Anutin says the vaccines will be sent every week. This comes from an agreement the ministry has with the company. Anutin did not provide how much would be delivered. He did say it would be… less
The first delivery (1.8 million AstraZeneca doses) were delivered on June 4. The second instalment came on Wednesday and are currently being distributed.
Anutin says people 60 and older, and those with the 7 specified diseases, will take priority for the vaccines.
2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive on June 24. Anutin maintained that there is no vaccine shortage in Thailand. He cited the 105 million doses that will come as proof.
Currently, Thailand has given over 7.2 million doses. The majority of the vaccines were Sinovac.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Talad Kaset market in Phuket reopens
PM Prayut tests negative after parliament maid has Covid-19
Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
- Phuket3 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea