Connect with us

Thailand

1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way

Jack Arthur

Published 

8 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

1 million more AstraZeneca doses arrived in Thailand today. They were delivered to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry and are set to be distributed throughout the country today. Or tomorrow. Says the Anutin, the Public Health Minister.

Anutin says the vaccines will be sent every week. This comes from an agreement the ministry has with the company. Anutin did not provide how much would be delivered. He did say it would be… less

The first delivery (1.8 million AstraZeneca doses) were delivered on June 4. The second instalment came on Wednesday and are currently being distributed.

Anutin says people 60 and older, and those with the 7 specified diseases, will take priority for the vaccines.

2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive on June 24. Anutin maintained that there is no vaccine shortage in Thailand. He cited the 105 million doses that will come as proof.

Currently, Thailand has given over 7.2 million doses. The majority of the vaccines were Sinovac.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 seconds ago

1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
Drugs4 mins ago

1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)33 mins ago

Pattaya bars plead for government help

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand44 mins ago

Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Transport1 hour ago

Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Best of1 hour ago

Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Tourism2 hours ago

Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Best of2 hours ago

Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Phuket3 hours ago

Talad Kaset market in Phuket reopens
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

PM Prayut tests negative after parliament maid has Covid-19
World4 hours ago

Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Pollution4 hours ago

Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending