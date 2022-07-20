After a brief break, Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back with a vengeance for the rest of this week. The Thai Meteorological Department said there should be heavy to very heavy rain throughout most of the kingdom from today, July 20, until Sunday, July 24. This includes the North, Northeast, Central, East, and South regions.

Those living near the coast should expect stronger wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf, waves will be 1-2 metres high, and above 2 metres high during thundershowers. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves could reach about 2 metres.

Thailand’s monsoon season has continued to wreak havoc on several areas of the country. With waves rising, some tourists have drowned on popular beaches. Last week, two tourists on Phuket’s Kata Beach drowned. One of the tourists, a British man on his honeymoon, had ignored red flags posted at the beach. The other tourist, a Thai man, had reportedly drowned trying to save the British man.

The week before that, a Spanish woman and a French man drowned in eastern Thailand. The pair had gone for a swim off Lonely Beach on Koh Chang island.

Meanwhile, the monsoon weather has also caused floods in many parts of Thailand, creating chaos for locals.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express