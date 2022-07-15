Flash flood causes chaos near Bangkok

Destructive flash floods hit Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok last night causing chaos and thousands of baht worth of damage throughout the community. Shocked locals said that water levels hit 50 centimetres, the highest in 30 years.

The floods hit communities by the Chao Phraya River, and the Gulf of Thailand, in the central province of Samu Prakarn at about 8.30pm last night. The fresh market, Talat Pak Nam, near Park Nam BTS Station, and Sukhumvit 2 Road, was completely washed out and under 30 centimetres of water.

Communities in the Mueng district of the province were also affected by the flood. Locals living in Soi Thetsaban Bang Pu 108 told the media that it was the highest flash flood they had experienced.

Residents were totally unprepared and didn’t have time to pack up their personal belongings and electric appliances because the flood hit them so fast. Locals said there was little they could do but stand and watch the water come into their houses.

Many residents believe the flood was connected to the construction of a new warehouse by the sea.

The Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy reported that the sea water level was at 3.8 metres last night. The department warned residents living in the risk area to be prepared as the sea water would rise to its highest level at 3.9 metres today, and the level would remain high until July 20.

SOURCE: 77 Kaoded | Bangkokbiznews