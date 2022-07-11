Missing Frenchman found drowned at Ko Chang Lonely Beach

The missing body of a Frenchman lost at sea at Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach yesterday was found this morning.

The 22 year old Frenchman, identified as Ramkurran, 22, went swimming yesterday with his Spanish girlfriend, Clara Crospo Canellas, and did not return to shore.

The 21 year old woman’s dead body was found at about 8.10am floating in the sea off Lonely Beach, locally known as Tha Nam beach, a few hundred yards away from the Nature Beach Resort Hotel, where the couple were staying yesterday morning.

The search for Ramkurran was called off at about 11am because of the bad weather.

When the search resumed this morning, about 20 rescuers combed the area they found the man’s body about 40 metres from the shore at 9.45am.

The district chief Sirisak Udomchok said arrangements would be made through the embassies of France and Spain for relatives to come and collect the bodies.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Spanish woman drowned this morning near the island of Koh Chang, located in Trat province in the Gulf of Thailand. The 21 year old woman’s body was found floating a few hundred metres from the island’s Lonely Beach. Her companion, a 22 year old French man, remains missing.

The pair had reportedly gone swimming off Lonely Beach during rough seas. They stayed at Nature Beach Resort Hotel for 3 days. This morning, the young tourists told hotel staff that they would go out to watch the sunrise, according to a village chief. But instead, they went to Lonely Beach, which is on the west side of the island.

A team of officials and volunteers set out to search for the two on jet skis when they found the woman’s body. Rescuers tried to treat her, but she had no vital signs. A few hours later, while still searching for the man, the team had to call off the search due to the strong winds and high waves.

Mu Ko Chang National Park, Dusit Samutrakpong, said the area is experiencing high waves and rain. He said tourists should be careful before getting in the water, especially where a warning red flag has been put up.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post