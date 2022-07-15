Thailand’s strong rain expected to mellow out next few days

The intense rain that has been causing chaos throughout Thailand is expected to mellow out from today (Friday), until Wednesday, July 20. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the monsoon should be weaker from Friday to Sunday. The department’s director-general, Chomparee Chompurat, said the trough will move northwards to Myanmar, upper Laos, and upper Vietnam.

Chomparee noted that there will still be heavy rain, but only in some areas. These include parts of eastern Thailand, and the west coast of South Thailand. While waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea have been 2-3 metres high, they are expected to drop to 1-2 metres high from Monday to Wednesday.

The calmer rain will be a relief for many, following the damage that Thailand’s monsoon season has caused in many parts of the Kingdom. Earlier this week, a mother and daughter in northeast Thailand almost drowned in a flood. The mother accidently drove her car into a flooded underground car park at Khon Kaen Airport. Luckily, the airport sent a rescue team to bring the two to safety.

Another northeast province, Buriram, saw its “worst floods in 10 years” earlier this week. Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Ban Dan district while most people were sleeping. Around 30 houses and restaurants, as well as village roads and agricultural land, were damaged by the floods.

Thailand’s rain is expected to mellow out for the next 5 days, but the raging rains will surely return to cause chaos once again.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post