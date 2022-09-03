Connect with us

Phuket

UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods

Published

 on 

Photo by The Phuket Express.

UPDATE

After floods wreaked havoc in Phuket yesterday, General Prayut Chan-o-cha has today called in the Royal Thai Army for some backup to help the island province’s victims, and pump out flood water.

Prayut has ordered army officers to pump out water in the area around the Phuket International Airport. He has also ordered to officers to help victims in the Thalang district’s Mai Khao sub-district.

TPN Media reports that water levels have already gone down to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

Floodwater is being pumped out of Phuket Airport and surrounding areas following heavy rainfall. No flights have been cancelled yet but the airport has requested passengers to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time.

“Heavy rain in Phuket province has resulted in flooding at Phuket Airport. Urgent remedial action is being taken in all flooded areas,” said Phuket Information Centre via social media.

Anyone planning on travelling through Phuket International Airport can call the number 0-7635-1111 for enquiries or if they require assistance.

Photos of a condominium carpark near the airport in Thalang district reveal many cars completely submerged in the flood. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Phuket office has been called in to pump out the floodwater.

More than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes were damaged in the flood.

A Susco gas station in front of Mueang Thalang School, near the airport, is also badly flooded.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the flood sites to offer assistance to victims.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | KhaoSod, สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Nivram
2022-09-03 16:01
Global warming will cause Phuket to be completely submerged in 10 to 15 years. Same with Bangkok.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Election33 seconds ago

Prayut submits 30-page defence to court to remain PM
Phuket43 mins ago

UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Transport1 hour ago

Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Chiang Rai1 hour ago

Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage
Chiang Rai2 hours ago

Should monks be fit? Pics of monks in gym stir online anger
Expats3 hours ago

LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand4 hours ago

EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
Chon Buri5 hours ago

23rd victim dies as a result of the Mountain B Pub fire
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5
Myanmar6 hours ago

Burmese junta sentences former UK ambassador to 1 year in prison
Guides20 hours ago

How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
Crime23 hours ago

10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
World23 hours ago

North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending