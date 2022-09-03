Phuket
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
UPDATE
After floods wreaked havoc in Phuket yesterday, General Prayut Chan-o-cha has today called in the Royal Thai Army for some backup to help the island province’s victims, and pump out flood water.
Prayut has ordered army officers to pump out water in the area around the Phuket International Airport. He has also ordered to officers to help victims in the Thalang district’s Mai Khao sub-district.
TPN Media reports that water levels have already gone down to normal.
ORIGINAL STORY
Floodwater is being pumped out of Phuket Airport and surrounding areas following heavy rainfall. No flights have been cancelled yet but the airport has requested passengers to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time.
“Heavy rain in Phuket province has resulted in flooding at Phuket Airport. Urgent remedial action is being taken in all flooded areas,” said Phuket Information Centre via social media.
Anyone planning on travelling through Phuket International Airport can call the number 0-7635-1111 for enquiries or if they require assistance.
Photos of a condominium carpark near the airport in Thalang district reveal many cars completely submerged in the flood. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Phuket office has been called in to pump out the floodwater.
More than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes were damaged in the flood.
A Susco gas station in front of Mueang Thalang School, near the airport, is also badly flooded.
Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the flood sites to offer assistance to victims.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express | KhaoSod, สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Prayut submits 30-page defence to court to remain PM
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage
Should monks be fit? Pics of monks in gym stir online anger
LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
23rd victim dies as a result of the Mountain B Pub fire
Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire
Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5
Burmese junta sentences former UK ambassador to 1 year in prison
How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step
Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Phuket1 day ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
-
Business4 days ago
Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Recent comments: