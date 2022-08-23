Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians

Published

 on 

Photo by Roman Zipp on Unsplash

A Thai government warning that drivers face jail time and fines if they splash pedestrians has drawn an unusual response from the nation’s strollers – fix the roads!

The threat is all the more bizarre given Thailand is in the midst of its monsoon season and it is almost impossible to drive on the kingdom’s roads without splashing through pools of water and puddles. But many netizens responded to the government’s warning by telling them to fix its hazardous roads instead.

The Thai Government Public Relations Department Facebook page yesterday reeled out the possible penalties drivers face in Thailand if they splash pedestrians with dirty water from puddles on the road.

According to the Road Traffic Act, referred to in the post, splashing pedestrians with water violates the Road Traffic Act Section 43: driving without being aware of the safety or troubles of others. Drivers who break the law could face a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Moreover, if the water splash causes damage to others’ assets, drivers will be considered violating Section 358 of the Criminal law: whoever damages, destroys, or causes a depreciation on public or others’ property, shall be imprisoned for up to five years, fined up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The PR department also added that the victims or owners of the damaged assets could claim compensation according to the Civil and Commercial Law, Section 438. The amount of the compensation will depend on the court adjustment.

The department told victims to file a complaint at a police station with a picture or a video of the car and its registration numbers.

Many netizens said that Thailand’s roads should be constructed in a way where the rain falls away into drains. They added roads shouldn’t collect puddles or pools when it rains. Others commented that the companies who constructed the roads should be punished before motorists.

Meanwhile, others thanked the department for informing them of their rights as pedestrians, adding it should make motorists drive carefully. They said drivers should be generous no matter how bad the roads are.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thai Government Public Relations Department

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HiuMak
2022-08-23 16:11
This is gonna contradict with Songkran
Guest1
2022-08-23 17:02
Fix the roads is a good comment. But never the less, not slowing down for a visible pool of water on the road, and splashing that on pedestrians or on slowly driving motorcycles, that is still the problem of the…
Richard1944
2022-08-23 17:44
It's about time this was controlled and prosecuted, most countries in Europe it's an offence. Is time some motorists cared about pedestrians in rainy weather, they can easily slow down or try to avoid the larger puddles of water, most…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Will the 10-year visa be a flop?
Road deaths23 mins ago

Mother demands 66 million baht after uni bus kills her daughter
Thailand38 mins ago

Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Crime1 hour ago

Police probe illegal tree felling in NE Thailand worth 1 million baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Boy saved in Thailand cave rescue mission offered footie scholarship in England
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel3 hours ago

Where to find the absolute best Omakase in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s motorists face jail time for splashing pedestrians
Guides4 hours ago

Why you should consider getting a Thailand Elite Visa
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand govt to stop criminal online sales of date rape drug
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourism Malaysia visits Songkhla and Bangkok to lure Thais
Bangkok5 hours ago

Homeless man recovers from mental illness & gets job with help from kind taxi rider
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s Central Group finalises acquisition of luxury retail chain Selfridges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Crime7 hours ago

Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending