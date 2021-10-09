Connect with us

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Covid-19 restrictions have been eased to allow full flights.

The Ministry of Public Health says domestic airlines will have their capacity limits lifted and be allowed to fly full planes after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration agreed to remove the limit. Until this new Covid-19 decree, flights were limited to 75% maximum capacity.

The director for emergency health hazards and diseases warned that the easing of capacities does not mean that strict Covid-19 health and safety measures will be relaxed at all. Food and beverages will still not be served on flights that must remain well-ventilated to avoid the spread of Covid-19. And during boarding and disembarking procedures will still require social distancing.

Passengers must still be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before boarding and will still face Covid-19 testing at the airport. And of course, officials strongly request that anyone feeling sick avoid travelling at all.

Health officials urge flights still continue the use of antigen test kits, social distancing, and other Covid-19 safety regulations to prevent new outbreaks of the virus.

The easing comes as an International Air Transport Association survey reported that travellers are weary of all the restrictions. 4,700 people were polled in 11 markets, and 67% believed that international borders should be opened now, a jump of 12% from the previous survey 4 months ago.

64% says border closures have not been effective in controlling Covid-19 so are unnecessary, up 11% from the previous poll. Up 6% from the June survey, 73% say Covid-19 flight and travel restrictions have decreased their quality of life.

IATA’s director-general said that people are fed up with Covid-19 restrictions and missing business and personal opportunities, as well as family moments, as travel is stymied by pandemic regulations intended to curb the global spread of the virus.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image
Nivram
2021-10-09 13:47
I am confused. I found out that you need a negative Covid test not more than 7 days before flying not 72 hours. Which is it? Nok Air said 7 days before?
image
Stonker
2021-10-09 13:49
1 hour ago, Jason said: The IATA are right. People the world over are fed up with all the hoops to jump through. I'm sure they are - for those who want to travel abroad. For those who don't, which…
image
Stonker
2021-10-09 13:51
24 minutes ago, BIGGLES said: Sympathy is the dictionary between S..t and Syphilis! So is stupid ..... 😇
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-10-09 15:06
15 minutes in a same room is enough for spreading but hours in a crowded aluminium tube is supposedly "good". Luckily, the cheap charlie, drunken party going, unsophisticated unvaccinated virus is scared of flying! 🤣
image
BIGGLES
2021-10-09 15:46
1 hour ago, Stonker said: So is stupid ..... 😇 Turning into a bit of a keyboard warrior my "friend". Give your head a wobble!
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending