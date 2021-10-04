Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month

From this month, Thai AirAsia is resuming a number of domestic routes, as well as introducing new ones. TTR Weekly reports that the low-cost carrier is now operating flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Phitsanulok, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Krabi, and Trang. It will also launch a new route from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin from October 15, with flights resuming between Chiang Mai and Phuket from October 16. As of this month, CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya says the carrier is operating 20 domestic routes within Thailand.

“We saw an encouraging response across all of our routes in September, achieving a load factor average of 75 – 80% during weekdays and 90 to 95% at weekends, especially for flights to and from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai. With our guests now getting more familiar with the different travel requirements imposed by each province, we believe tourism industry operators will begin to see a stronger recovery during the final quarter of this year.”

The airline has implemented strict disease prevention measures, including using contactless services and enforcing social distancing rules. According to the TTR Weekly report, Thai AirAsia is also advocating the Digital Health Pass in the Mor Prom app, which is used to prove a passenger’s vaccination status and hold Covid-19 test results. The carrier also advises its passengers to use its own AirAsia Super App to check-in and again for boarding, using the electronic boarding pass generated by the app.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

