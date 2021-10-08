Connect with us

Tourism

Thai Lion Air adds more aircraft to fleet as Thailand plans further re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Ferry Octavian

Thai Lion Air is expanding its fleet as Thailand plans to re-open more parts of the country to international travel. The carrier’s chief executive, Aswin Yangkirativorn, says the expanded fleet, which includes 2 Airbus aircraft and 2 Boeing 737s, will serve international destinations. The airline has already taken delivery of the Airbus aircraft, with the Boeing delivery expected before the end of the year.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the carrier plans to focus on markets in Singapore, Taiwan, India, and Japan. Aswin says that while China would have been an important market for the airline prior to the pandemic, its citizens are not expected to resume international travel until mid-2022.

TLA is calling on the government to confirm a concrete re-opening plan and simplify entry requirements by learning from the sandbox model. Last year, the carrier was one of 7 Thai airlines to request a soft loan of 5 billon baht from the government in order to continue paying employees, but the help was never received.

“Even though airlines haven’t yet received the soft loan, we remain confident that TLA can maintain our business. If Thailand can re-open and more international flights can operate, then the airline and tourism industry will bounce back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that TLA is optimistic about an uptick in domestic travel, with 2 holidays this month, in addition to the school holidays. The airline currently operates 13 domestic routes and plans to resume the Hat Yai to Udon Thani and U-tapao to Chiang Mai routes before the end of the year. It will also lay on additional flights to serve Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai this month.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-08 10:38
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Airbus aircraft and 2 Boeing 737s, A couple of Cessna 172s would be enough.
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-08 10:42
at least they will have some assets to sell later, just like Thai Airways did
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism37 mins ago

Thai Lion Air adds more aircraft to fleet as Thailand plans further re-opening
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Thai Red Cross rejects accusation that it profited by reselling Moderna doses
World2 hours ago

Thailand to be removed from UK red list from Monday
Sponsored2 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy rolls out booster vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Thailand News Today17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Police raid Korat restaurant after curfew with live music, booze
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

Frequently asked questions about teaching in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals
Politics18 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat police: don’t throw eggs at PM Prayut
Protests19 hours ago

12 children and a journalist held in riot police officer shooting
Crime20 hours ago

6 warrants out for death of 1 million swiftlets, theft of bird’s nest
Thailand20 hours ago

A guide to finding the best real estate agent for your property
South20 hours ago

Infections rise in “Deep South,” top health official to assess the situation
Thailand20 hours ago

Booster shots and Vaccines, COE, E-cigarettes, Seinfeld | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 34
Phuket20 hours ago

Weekly Phuket Covid-19 Update: Deaths and infections slowing
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending