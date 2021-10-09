Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A viral LINE post among students claim the Pfizer campaign is genocide. (via Jonny Belvedere on Pixabay)

A viral message by teenage groups being spread on the LINE application claiming that the Pfizer vaccination program for young people is a tool for committing genocide has been strongly condemned by the government. A campaign to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 17 with the Pfizer vaccine was put in place to safely reopen schools in November.

The message being spread online by teenage groups is that the vaccine will kill you after 2 years. Officials believe that the inflammatory claims may be coming from the parents of the students who are hesitant to have their children vaccinated, according to Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division.

The director insists that the vaccines have been thoroughly tested to meet safety standards in development and production and have been widely used around the world including in the United States and Germany where Pfizer and BioNTech were developed respectively.

About 3.6 million youth signed up to be vaccinated, and 1.8 million vaccines have already been distributed among the provinces, with another 1.5 million more vaccines expected to arrive next week. Additional shipments of Pfizer vaccines are still en route as well.

A little more than 150,000 students have received their first Pfizer dose according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. There have been reports of 3 rare side effects of heart muscle inflammation but the patients were quickly treated and fully recovered.

Dr Chawetsan said that wow students being vaccinated is an important part of school reopening, the following of Covid-19 safety regulations is the most important thing. Students can’t be gathering in large groups, sports competitions must be restricted, and everyone must maintain social distancing and wear masks. The Office of Basic Education Commission has been aiming for an 85% vaccination rate to reopen on-site learning.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-09 13:28
It must be a slow news day..... A photo of patrons at an outdoor restaurant, up to their knees in water is going viral. Misinformation about the Pfizer Vaccine on LINE is going viral...even Covid 19 is going viral!!! (Oh.....well....yes....it's…
image
Stonker
2021-10-09 13:42
Inevitable that the nut-jobs will get to even the kids in Thailand - and I don't mean 'anti- vaxxers' here, or 'vaccine-doubters', but nut-jobs. With Line, those starting the story should be easy to trace and arrest.
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-09 14:51
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: tool for committing genocide Gotto be pretty dumb to believe that.
image
Soidog
2021-10-09 16:22
1 hour ago, HighSo said: After being banned on the fascist “other forum” just for stating facts, I am a refugee here now. Fact 1: Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation invested 55.000.000 USD in SEPTEMBER 2019 in BioNTech, a company that until…
image
gummy
2021-10-09 16:29
5 minutes ago, Soidog said: Last August when temperatures in LA hit seasonal high, there were also a peak in the sale of ice cream. As a result, murder rates also peaked in LA. Clearly showing evidence of a link…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime55 mins ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World1 hour ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Sponsored3 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Drugs4 hours ago

Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
Transport4 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Property5 hours ago

Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Thailand6 hours ago

Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Media7 hours ago

“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Weather20 hours ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Pattaya21 hours ago

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption
Crime23 hours ago

Customers at Isaan restaurant face 2 months in jail for drinking alcohol
Weather23 hours ago

Tropical storms Lionrock and Kompasu expected to bring extra rain to Thailand
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending