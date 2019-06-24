Chiang Mai’s red bus drivers plan mass protest against Grab | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai’s red bus drivers plan mass protest against Grab
The war to dominate Chiang Mai’s local public transport sector is hotting up with the drivers of the city’s Rot Daeng vans (red song taews) planning a mass protest against the growing popularity of the Grab Taxis. Sanook reports that Bunniam Buntha, representing Chiang Mai’s Rot Daeng drivers, says they plan to assemble the 2,465 members in a mass protest. Sanook didn’t mention how the protest might take place or if they intended to blockade Chiang Mai’s streets.
Last week the national government also announced it was looking to amend the Land Transport Act to cover the newer ride-hailing services under its laws, effectively making them legal. Read the story HERE.
The Department of Land Transport says they’re now going through the process of legalising Grab Taxis and the closed online system featuring the App for booking and tracking paid rides.
Here’s a story where tourists were polled in Chiang Mai about which service they preferred.
And a Thai actor rips into the red bus service last year.
Bunniam says the city’s owners and drivers of the northern city’s ubiquitous ‘red buses’ are furious. He says many of them will go broke if the government allows GrabCars and other services to become legal. He claimed that before the ride-hailing Apps came along the drivers were able to make 1,000 baht a day, but now the daily earnings were down to around 200-300 baht per day, according to Sanook.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Dog viciously attacks child in Chiang Mai – owner offers 3,000 baht compensation
A Chiang Mai mother is calling for action after her 11 year old son was mauled by a dog (guess the breed) that escaped from a local restaurant near their house.
“Nong Saeng” was playing with friends in a car park near “The Fusion” at a construction site in Muang district where his family lived. The dog attacked the boy, ripping a gash in his mouth, before locals managed to chase the vicious dog away. The boy needed 17 stitches to his mouth and cheek.
The owner of the restaurant has reportedly paid 3,000 baht in compensation for medical expenses but mother Jia Chiangtung says she’s already racked up bills of 14,000 baht to date since the unprovoked attack over the weekend.
The mother, speaking to Daily News, says the dog had only been there a week and locals were now nervous and fearful of the dog, especially her traumatised son.
Daily News reported that the dogs were tied up outside the restaurant yesterday but the premises appeared empty when reporters knocked on the door. But, after interviewing the mother, the reporters went back to the restaurant and the dogs had been taken inside the closed shop.
The mother says she will file a complaint with the Chang Pheuak police over the incident.
The breed of dog is a pit bull terrier.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Chiang Mai
“Not one of Chiang Mai’s traditional massage ladies” – Porn video investigation
PHOTO MONTAGE: Daily News
Thai police and the Department of Public Health in Chiang Mai have been investigating the porn video featuring a foreigner that has caused ‘outrage’ among northern Thai netizens who claim the video gives the wrong impression of Thai massage culture.
Read The Thaiger story HERE.
But police say that only the front of buildings was depicted and that a traditional massage lady was not involved in the ‘acting’ sequences. Meanwhile a hunt for the male foreigner and his female accomplice in the sex scenes continues with multiple viewings providing a greater understanding of the case.
Chiang Mai tourist police and colleagues from Muang district police visited several massage locations including Natchan Massage in Kamphaeng Din Road over the weekend. While the frontage of the shop was the same as in the video, the inside scene locations didn’t match.
“Natchan was all above board and the masseuses were providing a traditional service.”
No staff at the shop, or other places checked, matched the woman in the movie so it was determined by police that the producers had used well known frontages and footage from outside and and then filmed the sex scenes elsewhere.
The Department of Public Health came to the same conclusion (phew!) exonerating the traditional massage parlours in the area.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
Chiang Mai
New Zealand expat found dead in Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Galare Thong Condominium – Google
An elderly New Zealand expat has been found dead in a condo in Chiang Mai last night (Sunday).
Police from the Muang Chiang Mai police station said the body of 79 year old Warwick Ernest Purser was found in a pool of blood beside his bed in a room on the 12th floor of the Galare Thong Condominium on Chang Klan Road at 7.30pm last night.
A doctor from the Chiang Mai Hospital was unable to determine the cause of death at the scene so the man’s body was transferred to the hospital for autopsy.
The owner of the rented room said Purser, who lived alone, had been renting the room for six years.
He added that he had last seen Purser the previous week and after not hearing from him for several days used a spare key to open the room and found the body.
SOURCE: The Nation
