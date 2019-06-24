Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket | The Thaiger

Police have arrested three suspects with a total of 502 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, central Phuket.

Border Patrol police have arrested three suspects – 34 year old Nattee Sukan, 20 year old Nattawut Lakhin and 18 year old Nantawan Kuna – at a rented room in Kathu.

Police seized 502 kilograms of kratom leaves. They were taken to the Kathu Police Station to face charges possessing illegal Category 5 Drugs with intent to sell.

They told police that they were hired by an un-named woman to deliver kratom to her customers.





