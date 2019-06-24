Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket | The Thaiger

Crime
Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket
Police have arrested three suspects with a total of 502 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, central Phuket.
Border Patrol police have arrested three suspects – 34 year old Nattee Sukan, 20 year old Nattawut Lakhin and 18 year old Nantawan Kuna – at a rented room in Kathu.
Police seized 502 kilograms of kratom leaves. They were taken to the Kathu Police Station to face charges possessing illegal Category 5 Drugs with intent to sell.
They told police that they were hired by an un-named woman to deliver kratom to her customers.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.
The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.
Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.
Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.
A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.
Bangkok
BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter
PHOTO: 77kaoded
Tourist Police have arrested a Bangkok taxi driver who charged a British tourist nearly 4,000 baht for a trip from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Khao San Road in Bangkok. Mr Loakes was taking the taxi from Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, a journey of about 34 kilometres.
James Alexander Loakes made a formal complaint to the Tourist Police that he believed he had been ripped off. When officers checked the taxi, it had a modified meter had been ‘turbo charged’ to overcharge passengers.
77kaoded report that the driver faces a fine of 7,000 baht and will have his license suspended for three months. Mr. Loakes contacted the Tourist Police hotline to report the extortionate taxi fee. Officers contacted the taxi company and arrested the taxi driver after discovering the tampered meter.
If you want to complain to the Tourist Police contact 1155.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
Crime
Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket
A blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi man have been arrested in Phuket.
The Chinese man, Xie Daijiang, whose former name was Xie Dajiang, was arrested for using fake documents 6 years ago. He has been blacklisted to re-enter Thailand for 100 years.
He had merely changed his name by adding the letter ‘i’ before submitting for his new passport. After that he entered Thailand again via the Phuket International Airport on a tourist visa.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi man, Md Ziaul Hoque, whose former name was Md Arian Hoque, has been arrested over illegally working in Thailand 5 years ago. He has been now been blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years.
He changed his middle name before submitting for a new passport. He tried to enter Thailand again via Suvarnabhumi Airport on a NON-O visa.
Their visas will be revoked and they will be deported. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2119.
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket
Chiang Mai’s red bus drivers plan mass protest against Grab
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south
Boeing sued by more than 400 pilots in class action over 737 MAX ‘cover-up’
New ‘no smoking law’ is not banning smoking in homes – Thai health official
Two Patong Tuk Tuk drivers surrender after a shooting in Patong, Phuket
Truck carrying 30,000 bottles of beer rolls over
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
Polls show Thai voters sick of endless bickering over Cabinet posts
Thousands throng to Chiang Rai to remember the 1st anniversary of Tham Luang saga
Van driver and nine passengers injured in Songkhla van accident
ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup
Chon Buri provincial government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
ASEAN24 hours ago
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO
-
Crime4 days ago
45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam
-
Thailand3 days ago
Myth: Strong baht deterring western tourists to Thailand
-
Travel2 days ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
-
Business3 days ago
Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar
-
Bangkok3 days ago
BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter