“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob | The Thaiger

The infamous red song thaews of Chiang Mai are being slammed as a rip-off by a popular Thai actor. The song thaews are a popular public transport around the northern city.

“Guy” Ratchanont Suprakob hopped onto his Instagram account with a video of himself walking in the northern Thai capital spraying the local transport option. (Here’s his Instagram account if you’re wondering who the hell he is.)

He said he was mindful that he shouldn’t use Grab in that region so he had asked a red bus driver how much for a one kilometre ride.

The driver responded 600 baht.

“I wasn’t paying that,” said Guy who decided to walk instead.

The driver claimed it was ‘high season’, his excuse dismissed by Guy said that Grab would have charged him 52 baht for the same kilometre journey.

A check online showed that you could book an airline ticket with VietJet from Phuket to Bangkok for 650 baht. Or travelled in a Bangkok taxi from Suvarnabhumi into Sukhumvit and back to the airport!

SOURCE: Manager Online





. Or .