Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Chiang Mai

“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob | The Thaiger

The infamous red song thaews of Chiang Mai are being slammed as a rip-off by a popular Thai actor. The song thaews are a popular public transport around the northern city.

“Guy” Ratchanont Suprakob hopped onto his Instagram account with a video of himself walking in the northern Thai capital spraying the local transport option. (Here’s his Instagram account if you’re wondering who the hell he is.)

He said he was mindful that he shouldn’t use Grab in that region so he had asked a red bus driver how much for a one kilometre ride.

The driver responded 600 baht.

“I wasn’t paying that,” said Guy who decided to walk instead.

The driver claimed it was ‘high season’, his excuse dismissed by Guy said that Grab would have charged him 52 baht for the same kilometre journey.

A check online showed that you could book an airline ticket with VietJet from Phuket to Bangkok for 650 baht. Or travelled in a Bangkok taxi from Suvarnabhumi into Sukhumvit and back to the airport!

SOURCE: Manager Online



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward | The Thaiger

An elderly Belgian woman has been injured in a hit and run in Chiang Mai and now recovering in the Chiang Mai Hospital.

The 78 year old is urging the motorist who injured her to come forward and apologise.

Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Pattharapongsin on Tuesday said police were still trying to locate the driver of black car that hit and injured Gabriel Maria Elle (not official spelling) at 6 pm on December 9.

The woman was hit in front of a 7-Eleven shop on Hang Dong-Samerng Road in Hand Dong district’s Tambon Nong Kwai.

She suffered a broken right leg and bruising to her right cheek and many other parts of the body. The car fled the scene after the accident.

She said she had been crossing the road, after checking there were no vehicles coming, when a car came out from nowhere and hit her, sending her tumbling to the ground.

She said the driver did not come out to check whether she was alright, and merely sped off.

Speaking form her bed in Chiang Mai Hospital, the Belgian said she hoped the driver would come to visit her and show a humanitarian gesture by doing so.

Thassanalai Thiansanti, an insurance representative who is taking care of the woman’s case, urged witnesses who may have seen the incident and might remember the driver’s licence plate to come forward and inform police.

She said a CCTV camera outside the 7-Eleven store had been unable to record the licence plate of the car clearly.

Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward | News by The Thaiger

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | The Thaiger

Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is continuing his counterfeit goods crackdown in Patong and Chiang Mai where 240 million baht of assets have been seized over the past month.

At a media scrum held at the Police Region 8 headquarter in Mai Khao yesterday Surachate said, “We have raided four targeted areas in Patong and four targeted areas at the Chiang Mai night Bazar in our counterfeit goods crackdowns. More than 240 million baht of assets such as houses, land and cars have been seized.”

The crackdown follows an investigation that found that many counterfeit goods are being sold online. Patong and Chiang Mai Night Bazar are also favorite places for tourists where fake brand-name items are popular.

“Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach on December 14. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday as well.”

Read more the recent counterfeit sting in Patong HERE.

“Two wanted suspects have now been arrested. 240 million baht of assets have been seized from the raids.”

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Facebook users in Chiang Mai have banded together to locate a lost dog. 24 days ago it was frightened by the firecrackers on Loy Kratong night and ran away.

Thanawat Jinawanit recounts how he and his aunt, Yaowamal Jinawanit, got the dog back from a temple in another tambon last Sunday after a Facebook user called him to report sighting the dog that he recognized from Thanawat’s Facebook wall.

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

He said the dog had developed an attachment to his aunt over the past five years. But three months ago, his aunt had to make a foreign trip and the dog became sad.

Then when his aunt returned home on November 23, Poppaep became frightened by firecracker sounds and ran away from their house.

Thanawat said he searched but failed to locate Poppaep and so posted her photo to his Facebook wall, and the post was widely shared.

On Sunday, a woman called to tell him Poppaep was spotted at Wat Jed Yod in tambon Chang Puak in Muang district, and so he went there with Yaowamal to find it.

Thanawat said his aunt shed her tears of joy after reconnecting with Poppaep.

SOURCE: The Nation/Daily News

Continue Reading
Chiang Mai Weather
December 19, 2018, 5:41 pm
30.0
°C
Temperature
51
%
Humidity
5
km/h
Wind from Southeast
0.0
mm
Rainfall
20
%
Cloud Cover
31
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending