Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Tourism

Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Travellers this weekend are expected to spend nearly 6 billion baht.

As we enter a long holiday weekend (the second long weekend in a row), the Tourism Authority of Thailand says 5.72 billion baht is expected to be generated by local tourists. The announcement comes after a TAT survey among domestic travellers about the upcoming weekend and their travel plans. Predictions from the TAT over the past 18 months have been wildly optimistic.

Local travellers will take about 1.84 million trips this weekend between today and Sunday, according to the survey responses, which officials estimate will pump nearly 6 billion baht into the Thai economy. Confidence has increased amongst Thai travellers in the safety of taking a holiday due to Covid-19 prevention programs for businesses as well as personal virus safety measures in the population. Chief among those personal measures is the vaccination rate which has finally passed 50% in Thailand.

But arrivals from international ports remain sluggish, accounting for around 130,000 arrivals in November, falling a long way short of the Government and TAT’s predictions. It’s also estimated that only around 50% of the international arrivals are actually tourists.

Meanwhile, another major factor in Thailand’s big holiday travel weekend is the government’s hotel subsidy program that co-pays for hotel rooms for domestic travellers to help spur tourism revenue. The We Travel Together program is now in its third phase and subsidises 40% of hotel expenses, with a maximum of up to 3,000 baht per room per night.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says that the success of the program is clearly noticeable as out of 2 million hotel rooms available from hotels participating in the program, fewer than 90,000 are still vacant. That means 1.9 million rooms are already booked, a slightly higher figure than the total number of estimated travellers for the weekend.

Eastern and Northern Thailand are among the most popular regions to visit this weekend according to the survey. Extrapolating from responses, an estimated 362,000 travellers are predicted to head eastward, creating 1.4 billion baht of tourism revenue. For those looking to relax in some cooler weather, an estimated 272,500 travellers are expected to travel north, with an estimated revenue of 1.3 billion baht produced as a result.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 mins ago

Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Thailand11 mins ago

Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Tourism43 mins ago

Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Sponsored4 hours ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Property1 hour ago

Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Drugs2 hours ago

Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
Tourism2 hours ago

International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport2 hours ago

How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Business2 hours ago

Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Bangkok3 hours ago

Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Property4 hours ago

Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
Tourism4 hours ago

First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Crime4 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
Thailand5 hours ago

Constitution Day is today – Here’s what the public holiday commemorates
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | 4th Omicron case, brutal BKK murder, recovery in 2023 | Dec 10
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai female lawyers to fight law that bans them from wearing trousers in court
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending