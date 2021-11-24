Thailand’s “We Travel Together” scheme generates 5.19 billion baht in third phase

Thailand has earned a total of 5.19 billion baht for the tourism industry since its reopening with the endowment from the government’s third phase of subsidy called “We Travel Together,” or “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” in the Thai.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says that 909,937 people had registered to enter Thailand, with 1.3 million rooms in 4,113 hotels already reserved, spending a total of 4.75 billion baht on hotel rooms and another 435.6 million baht on discount vouchers for tourist activities under the scheme as of Sunday with a significant amount spent during the Loy Krathong weekend.

Hotel occupancy rates soared to 50% in numerous locations between November 19 and 21, and to between 80% and 90% in provinces bordering Bangkok.

According to Thanakorn, a total of 85,608 foreigners arrived in Thailand since November 1. A total of 239,115 applied for the Thailand Pass, and 186,836 were granted, with the majority coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, and France.

He also said Thailand is on the right track in terms of disease control and economic recovery as the number of new infections is now less than 7,000 a day and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the reopening of more provinces that have implemented preventative measures, starting with another 16 provinces next month and 12 more provinces in January.

