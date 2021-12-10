Property
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
After the Phuket Sandbox programme has seen 4 months since its commencement, it seems to have brought some life back to the island after almost 2 years of a stagnated economy. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says a total of 59,689 international tourists have visited the Andaman Sea vacation island under the Sandbox programme from July 1 to October 30. Although the number is not near as high as what was expected, it is still signalling a ray of hope in reopening the country in time for the high season. And, the residential property market has shown more activity as well. Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, Head of Phuket Property Sales, CBRE Thailand says the Sandbox programme has shown to be a positive move towards reopening.
“The overall Phuket residential market saw a positive movement after the “reopening” under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. During the lockdown period, most of our inquiries have been from local buyers who are looking for vacation or second-home properties. After the sandbox model was opened, the inquiries expanded to foreign residents, expatriates and some international tourists, which has led us to believe the scheme has helped bring back returning clients who have had their eyes on properties for the past years but they could not travel due to border restrictions. However, investors have yet to fully return due to uncertainties over the global economic outlook and the rental market.”
As the Phuket residential market was onced perceived as a market for foreign buyers, its face is now changing to cater towards a broader range of expats and local residents. Prakaipeth says CBRE has seen a wider range of products being offered as a result of the wider targetted market. Due to Covid-19, the market seems to have been reset to become more of a buyer’s market with more options for negotiating and opportunities. Some developers have even been waiting to clear their unsold property supply in the island, making it clear that the buyer’s market will continue to soar until the supply demand balance becomes more stable. The ultra-luxury market has seen activity in both its resale and the number of remaining units from developers as there have been limited launches due to the scarcity of prime beachfront lands that boast a spectacular sea view.
Now, Prakaipeth says the company has seen a trend of buyers being interested in ready-to-move-in properties as it makes them feel more secure seeing their potential property already completed. And, those buyers are also moving towards using such properties as safe havens during the Covid epidemic. Now, with the hybrid work model making it easier to move between city and beach life, vacation homes are rising in demand. Such modern properties with a sea view and/or beachfront are the most sought-after by present buyers.
But, the Phuket residential supply is low despite increasing demand. As only a few new projects were launched in the past 2 years due to the pandemic, the effects are visible. CBRE cites its own research as concluding that the total number of newly-launched units for condominiums and villas has decreased by 98% year on year in 2020 and 34% in H1 in 2021. Demand for some premium projects in Phuket’s prime locations is still there, which has resulted in developers deciding not to give significant Covid discounts. This situation is one reason why ultra-luxury prices have recovered fast, after falling initially in the early stages of the pandemic.
CBRE, along with other sectors, expects to see more international arrivals to Phuket as travel restrictions are eased. The end result being that more tourists and investors will consider getting vacation or holiday homes on the island. However, as new variants arise, such as the Omicron variant, the future is still not clear as to how fast the property market and other sectors will recover. So far, although the newest variant is showing a high amount of mutations, many countries are swiftly closing borders in an attempt to control the variant’s spread.
In recent days, Thailand has seen the new variant confirmed with the first case being that of an American man, who had arrived from Spain. 2 more cases were recently confirmed and were that of Thai women who returned from Nigeria. A Thai man who worked for the UN and had just returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo is the latest person to be suspected of being infected with the Omicron variant according to the director-general of Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences.
SOURCE: CBRE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
Constitution Day is today – Here’s what the public holiday commemorates
Thailand Top Stories | 4th Omicron case, brutal BKK murder, recovery in 2023 | Dec 10
Thai female lawyers to fight law that bans them from wearing trousers in court
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok1 day ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok2 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant