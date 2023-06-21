Muay Thai travel experience campaign launched by TAT

Photo Courtesy of The Pattaya News.

The ‘Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience’ campaign has been launched in an attempt to expand Thailand’s tourism industry. This unique initiative aims to showcase the diverse ancient Thai martial arts across the four regions of the country. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held an opening ceremony for the programme at Thanarat Hall in its Bangkok headquarters.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, emphasised the use of the fighting art as a soft power asset to attract more visitors. The Amazing Muay Thai Experience highlights the distinct fighting techniques from four regions, including Muay Chaiya from Surat Thani province, Muay Korat from Nakhon Ratchasima in northeast Thailand, Muay Tha Sao from Uttaradit province, and Muay Lopburi from Lopburi province in Central Thailand, according to a press release.

The TAT deputy governor shared that events will take place in each of these four regions. The Muay Chaiya event in Surat Thani is scheduled from June 30 to July 2, followed by the Muay Korat event in Nakhon Ratchasima from July 14 to 16. Next in line is the Muay Tha Sao event in Uttaradit, occurring from August 11 to 13, with the final Muay Lopburi event happening in Lopburi from August 18 to 20.

People interested in attending any of these events can gather more information by contacting the TAT Contact Centre Hotline at 1672.

A few months ago, the TAT unveiled the groundbreaking ‘Amazing Thailand NFT’s Season 2.’ This ingenious initiative encouraged Thai tourists and ex-pats to collect NFT virtual art items from 20 iconic tourist destinations across the nation until April 30, with privileges and special discounts available until July 31.

This initiative showcased TAT’s dedication to harnessing technology for the evolution of Thai tourism into a smart tourism model. By utilizing Digital Art NFTs, digital asset holders were encouraged to explore more of Thailand and indulge in significant, innovative travel experiences. Read more HERE.