Tourist Police launch “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has a never-ending cavalcade of exciting new promotion plans to attract top travellers to the country. Now the Tourist Police Bureau is getting in on the act, launching “New Year New Normal 2022” focused on highlighting travel safety in Thailand.

The plan will include more personnel on duty to assist any travellers in need, as well as more security checkpoints all across the country as part of the new safety initiative. The campaign will run in parallel to the new mobile app that was recently launched called “Tourist Police i lert you” which allows travellers to request immediate assistance, as well as take and submit photos of potential crimes or danger.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan hosted a special event at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday to officially launch the “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign. The event was attended by key figures including the chief of the Tourist Police who called the campaign a chance for tourists to see all the police and security in Thailand who work together to keep everyone safe.

“This campaign was launched as a publicity measure for tourists, so they realise that Thai police, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Central Investigation Police, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police volunteers and the private sector will proactively provide security during the New Year period.”

He reminded people to download and utilise the “Tourist Police i lert you” app which was launched 2 weeks ago on December 15, which is linked to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre. It allows police to quickly locate tourists in trouble and dispatch assistance to prevent crime.

So far the Emergency Response Call Centre is available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian, with plans to add additional languages including French, German, and Arabic over the next year.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

