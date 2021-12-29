Connect with us

Tourism

Tourist Police launch “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Tourist Police launch the "New Year New Normal 2022" campaign. (via Nation)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has a never-ending cavalcade of exciting new promotion plans to attract top travellers to the country. Now the Tourist Police Bureau is getting in on the act, launching “New Year New Normal 2022” focused on highlighting travel safety in Thailand.

The plan will include more personnel on duty to assist any travellers in need, as well as more security checkpoints all across the country as part of the new safety initiative. The campaign will run in parallel to the new mobile app that was recently launched called “Tourist Police i lert you” which allows travellers to request immediate assistance, as well as take and submit photos of potential crimes or danger.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan hosted a special event at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday to officially launch the “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign. The event was attended by key figures including the chief of the Tourist Police who called the campaign a chance for tourists to see all the police and security in Thailand who work together to keep everyone safe.

“This campaign was launched as a publicity measure for tourists, so they realise that Thai police, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Central Investigation Police, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police volunteers and the private sector will proactively provide security during the New Year period.”

He reminded people to download and utilise the “Tourist Police i lert you” app which was launched 2 weeks ago on December 15, which is linked to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre. It allows police to quickly locate tourists in trouble and dispatch assistance to prevent crime.

So far the Emergency Response Call Centre is available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Russian, with plans to add additional languages including French, German, and Arabic over the next year.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-29 13:15
you can take the word "campaign" in any media post in Thailand and replace it with "failure"
image
kmc
2021-12-29 14:01
What does the safety of Thailand matter to tourists who aren't allowed to enter. (Rhetorical.)
image
Jason
2021-12-29 14:38
Actually, the tourist police have always been really helpful whenever I've encountered them. They are a go between tourists and the police and speak my language and can help where a misunderstanding could lead to fines or detention. The fact…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok15 mins ago

Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Thailand2 hours ago

How is the work culture for women in Thailand? | Ask the Girls (Pt. 1)
Thailand2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored7 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Laos2 hours ago

Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amdist fears of Omicron
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Thailand2 hours ago

Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Malaysia3 hours ago

Malaysia lifts travel ban on eight African countries
Vietnam3 hours ago

Vietnam resumes five international flight destinations including the US
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya hotel raided for gambling, 42 people arrested
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourist Police launch “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Chiang Mai hoteliers ordered to strictly follow Covid prevention for Test & Go travellers
Thailand6 hours ago

Movie theatre set up at Prachinburi graveyard to entertain the dead
Crime6 hours ago

Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Transport6 hours ago

Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Update | No curfews or lockdown ‘for now’ in Thailand
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending