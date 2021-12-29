Pattaya hotel raided for gambling, 42 people arrested

A Pattaya hotel room was raided by police and 42 people now face charges for gambling, which is illegal in Thailand. Officers also seized tables, cards, and gambling chips with a total market value of roughly 500 million baht (the US$15 million). Firearms were seized from the dealers.

Acting on a court warrant, police raided the Le Vernissage Hotel, a four-star hotel in northern Pattaya, and found dozens of people playing the card game baccarat, according to Pattaya police commander Pol Col Kulachart Kulcha. Everyone said to be involved in gambling, including the dealers, were detained by police.

Two closed-circuit cameras in the room were seized by police and will be examined.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post