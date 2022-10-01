Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening

After nearly three years, today is THE DAY. In July of 2021, officials cheered the reopening of Thailand with the Phuket Sandbox. Then we had other sandboxes, Test & Go, the Thailand Pass, and numerous other stepping stones. Then in July of this year, we ditched so many regulations and declared a reopening. But today, October 1, Thailand officially declares full and unrestricted post-Covid pandemic reopening.

While new variants and continued infections still can be cause for some concern, Thailand has gone into the “live with it” phase fully, dropping all requirements for international travellers entering the kingdom. They will no longer be required to show vaccine certification, or negative APK tests, let alone RT-PCR test, and can essentially enter as we all did before the coronavirus ride.

With this, the full reopening, tourism authorities are tripping over themselves to rollout and promote schemes to lure in tourists full steam ahead. Amid a flurry of cheesy catchphrases and targeted demographic, the move with the most meat is a new promotion until the end of March next year to upgrade the length of stay for people entering the kingdom. Visa-on-arrival travellers that used to receive 15 days will now get a 30-day stamp. And those that entered with a visa waiver will see their 30 days increase to 45 days.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn raved about the full reopening, mentioning the different overlapping promotion campaigns the TAT has been hyping for months.

“Thailand has fully reopened to the world’s tourists with the message, through the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, that our fascinating destination offers something for everyone under the ‘From A-Z: Amazing Thailand Has It All’ concept. We invite tourists to come and experience the existing and new tourism offerings in Thailand which, together with the kingdom’s increasing move toward sustainable and responsible tourism, will make for a truly memorable holiday.”

Flights have been increasing more and more to Thailand as the demand increases and, now that the country is fully reopened, officials expect to see figures surge in international arrivals, especially with popular tourist areas of the country experiencing high season from October to March. In a press release, the TAT highlighted a number of upcoming events and new attractions hitting Thailand the rest of this year hoping to stimulate international travel.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

Celebrate the reopening! Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE