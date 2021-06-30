Connect with us

Tourism

About 300 seats sold on July 1 Phuket flights, 500 COEs approved

Neill Fronde

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flights resume to Phuket tomorrow. But who's on them? (via PxHere)

Tomorrow Phuket opens its doors to vaccinated international travellers. It’s the first time the lights have gone on at Phuket’s International Airport since the international terminal was closed in April last year. But who’s coming? Last week the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced there would 1,500 people arriving on the first day. The real figures for Phuket flights appear to report an entirely different story and it’s understood many of these passengers are Thai. The TAT is also hosting a number of international influencers to share their Phuket experience to their followers around the world.

The opening of the Phuket Sandbox is an important first step in the eventual reopening of the rest of Thailand, especially its tourist-dependent economies of Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and the popular islands. And Bangkok of course. The results of this pilot plan will provide a blueprint for more openings over the next few months. Thailand’s PM has already signalled that he wants the country open for international travel by mid-October.

Now that the Sandbox has officially been approved and published in the Royal Gazette, embassies worldwide are able to issue the Certificate of Entry required for incoming international travellers to Phuket. The Ministry of Foreign affairs have reported neatly rounded numbers of 5000 applications for COEs received saying that 500 have been approved.

Some travellers have reported problems in the application process, especially in verifying vaccination. One person complained they were rejected because the system requires confirmation of 2 vaccines, but she had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only takes 1 dose. Others reported problems after receiving 2 doses of different vaccine brands. People have reported having to change flight dates as they wait for COE certification.

With all the confusion and complications though, airlines do have seats booked and many are braving the journey to return to Phuket and Thailand. Sources confirmed flights arriving in Phuket tomorrow are far from sold out, but not empty either.

The flight on Qatar Airways from Doha has 116 passengers booked as of this morning. El Al’s flight from Tel Aviv also has decent bookings with 101 seats booked. Singapore Airlines is the lone flight from Southeast Asia and has 46 people booked. Etihad has 2 flights arriving in Phuket – a flight from Abu Dhabi with 37 seats booked and a connecting hopper flight from Bangkok but the number of passengers has not been confirmed.

Simple math shows that’s 300 confirmed seats on flights versus the 1,500 Phuket arrivals government officials had touted.

A source at Thai Airways shared with The Thaiger details about their first 5 flights into Phuket, scheduled July 2 and 3 from Europe. On Friday, their flights from Paris and Copenhagen each have 47 seats booked as of now, while their German flight from Frankfurt has 75 passengers.

Saturday, Thai Airways operates a flight from Zurich with 51 tickets sold so far, and a popular flight from London with 145 tickets sold. All the flights from Europe generally have max capacities in the 350 seat range. The total number of seats booked for Thai Airways flights to Phuket this weekend is about 365 passengers.

SOURCE: Various, Coconuts

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-30 17:55
Red carpet EY430 with 37 passengers is a Boeing B77W which capacity is 212, I just wonder how long Etihad will buy magic TAT numbers?
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-30 18:09
All tomorrow's flights to Phuket are now on phuket.airportthai website arrival section, so far flight numbers are correct, looks like all domestic flights are getting cancelled (i cannot blame locals tho) i have a friend who's driving tonight to Phuket, he's a…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist predictions, Sinovac batch problem, Tak cluster | June 30
Thailand30 mins ago

Woman killed while trying to cross the road in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket43 mins ago

Police officer that allegedly drunkenly shot noodle seller changes plea to not guilty

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime47 mins ago

Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Tourism55 mins ago

About 300 seats sold on July 1 Phuket flights, 500 COEs approved
Thailand1 hour ago

Government urged to get mRNA vaccines over Sinovac
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 hotels in Hua Hin
Drugs2 hours ago

Police in Lop Buri seize more than 8 million methamphetamine pills
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Australia extends its lockdwon
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

2 illegal Chinese immigrants in Tak arrested alluding quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Rayong governor orders nightly beach closures to curb the spread of Covid-19
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism jobs continue to be lost – nearly 1 million in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 4,786 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket announces it had 5 new cases of Covid yesterday and 1 death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

New study:Moderna effective against Delta variant
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending