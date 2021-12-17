Tourism
TAT planning A-to-Z tourism campaign with social influencers
“Amazing New Chapters: From A-to-Z Thailand has it all” is the new brainchild from the Tourism Authority of Thailand that aims to use influencers to attract people to Thailand. Like the 26 letters of the alphabet, the TAT hopes to sign up 26 influencers, both regional and global, in an attempt to reach 26 million travellers around the world. The campaign is scheduled to launch officially at the online international travel trade show ITB Berlin in March of next year.
As is customary in the Thai government, the plan has been announced before they have signed on any influencers to take part in the tourism campaign. (See: Lalisa’s New Year’s Eve Concert.) But they have set their sights on Formula One driver Alex Albon as he is Thai and British.
The tourism campaign will aim to find and sign on influencers from different areas, categories, and markets, to represent all the different tourism styles and products that Thailand has to offer, one for each letter of the alphabet. To qualify as an influencer tourism ambassador for Thailand, an influencer must have at least 1 million followers on their social networks.
The TAT has called on their offices around the world to seek out and recruit possible candidates for the planned promotion which is part of the TAT’s planned drives to show the world that Thailand is back as a tourist destination. The focus will shift from attracting huge numbers of tourists like before Covid-19 – 40 million in 2019 – to attracting high-quality bigger-spending tourists by offering a better tourist experience.
3 performance metrics will be closely watched for next year’s tourism. First, the TAT has set a goal of getting each flight filled with 70% seat occupancy on average. Second, hotel bookings that have hovered around 25-30% this year (though that number likely doesn’t factor in a significant number of hotels that have closed completely) will have the goal of filling to 50% occupancy. Finally, the TAT is focused on getting per passenger spending up, with a target of 4,100 baht per person for domestic travellers and 62,580 baht per international traveller.
Doing the math, that oddly specific number might hint that the TAT has set an unspoken target of 8 million or 16 million visitors for 2022, as that unrounded number would total 500 billion baht or 1 trillion baht respectively.
The A-to-Z campaign aims to grow tourism with the help of 26 influencers, starting with F1 racer Albon, who the TAT says has expressed interest and would promote racing which is already popular in places like Buri Ram. Albon raced for Red Bull Racing this year but will join the British team Williams next year and has 1.3 million Instagram followers as well as a significant number on Twitter and Facebook.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Thai suspects in Taiwan’s largest heroin bust on record arrested in Pathum Thani
Riot erupts at Krabi prison over inmate Covid-19 treatment, 300 officers deployed
TAT planning A-to-Z tourism campaign with social influencers
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Thailand News Update | Payouts to nightlife workers in Thailand & Typhoons
No holidays for Thai Police, Southern Thai dance gets heritage status | GMT
Hurdles and hopes for expats aiming to retire in Thailand
Night of drinking with a woman on the beach gets monk defrocked
Police banned from time off over Christmas, New Year holiday
Entertainment sector performers may receive one-time payout
Probe into land plot scheme on tiny island fingers Krabi officials
9 prison escapees back behind bars, lotion the key to escape
Italy bars tourists from Singapore until late-January over Covid risk
Four prison officers in Nonthaburi fired for alleged abuse, extortion
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok4 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Thailand2 days ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Recent comments: